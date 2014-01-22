Facebook testing mobile ad network, shouldn't affect your News Feed ... yet

It seems like Facebook is trying to be a good Samaritan ... to advertisers.

The social media giant has announced it will begin testing a mobile ad network with a sampling of advertisers and app developers.

Similar experiments have been done in the past without any solid results, but this time Facebook will have a guiding hand in the matter by "working directly with a small number of advertisers and publishers, rather than an outside ad-serving platform."

The app companies in question have not been mentioned.

So what?

While the thought of "more ads" is enough to punch your computer screen or throw your phone at the wall, it seems like none of this will directly affect your Facebook News Feed.

For now, it looks like the advertisers and the third party apps will simply be benefitting from Facebook's "rich targeting," with the social media site reaping the revenue.

But it may only be a matter of time until all the outside testing begins to trickle into Facebook's own mobile app to rake in more dough.

The company has already been quite ambitious with its marketing endeavors like calling a truce with Google to sell ad space, and implementing sponsored Instagram photos. And don't forget the video ads.

Don't say we didn't warn you.