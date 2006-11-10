EU mobile roaming survey: companies hit back

Roaming charges for using a mobile phone abroad are too high, a European Commission survey screamed yesterday. But do operators agree?

It seems not, as O2, Orange and Vodafone agreed that it is competition that drives down call charges - not regulatory intervention from the EU or anyone else.

"We don't need a survey to say prices are too high; we've been aware of this for a long time," a Vodafone spokesman said.

"We totally reject the 'one size fits all' approach that the EU appears to be adopting," O2 stated.

Orange said the same, stating that it is working along with a number of European mobile operators to agree an industry 'Code of Conduct' on roaming charges.

An Orange spokeswoman said it has capped its average wholesale rates at 45 Euro cents per minute from October 2006, and has committed to reduce them to 36 euro cents per minute from October next year. These savings will be passed on to customers in the form of lower roaming charges.

Forcing market change

Vodafone said it launched its Passport service in May last year, and so far 10 million users have signed up for free to receive a potential savings of 30 per cent. This in turn, said Vodafone, 'will force change in the market as customers are responding against high roaming charges'.

The main view seems to be to that too much regulation would jeopardise future investment and could drive smaller operators out of the market.

The O2 spokeswoman said: "It goes against the spirit of the single market to foster innovation and competition. GSM technology is used by two billion people, so where does the EU draw the line?"

