BlackBerry Bold 9900 BB OS 7.1 update rolls out

O2 has confirmed that it is rolling out the BlackBerry OS 7.1 software upgrade to its customers today.

If you're the proud owner of a BlackBerry Bold 9900, Curve 9360, Torch 9810, Torch 9860 or Curve 9380 and support the blue-bubbled network then it's time to get out your USB cable and plug right in to your PC.

To update your BlackBerry to 7.1 you will need to head over to the O2 UK BlackBerry downloads page and follow the on screen instructions.

Dormant radio becomes active

Don't get too over excited though because, as the "7.1" name suggests, this is a relatively low-key upgrade.

The update does bring various software improvements however, and it also signals the arrival of the Wi-Fi hotspot feature, allowing you to use your BlackBerry as a wireless internet hotspot for up to five devices to connect to.

For all of you who love BBM then 7.1 will deliver a more personalised experience including animated avatars and new colour chat bubbles – exciting stuff.

There's also updates to BlackBerry Traffic and BlackBerry Travel, as well as improvements to the search function.

If you own a Curve 9360 or Curve 9380 the update will unlock the FM radio app which apparently has been hiding in your phone the whole time.

If you've upgraded to 7.1 let us know how you're getting on and, more importantly, if the FM radio is rocking your socks off.

From CrackBerry