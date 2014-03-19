Apple patents an iPhone camera controller with its own screen

Apple has been granted a patent for a remote control that would allow users to preview, take and review photos on their iPhones.

The patent, titled "Systems and methods for remote camera control," describes a controller that features its own screen for displaying photos and notifications or status from the camera. Users could also potentially edit and delete photos that had already been taken.

It would enable iPhone users to more easily take selfies, among other uses, the patent says.

The remote would connect to users' iPhones via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or another type of wireless connection, and it would also enable users to record video remotely.

Are the days of stretching one's arm out as far as possible while still being able to tap the camera button over?

Maybe, but the iPhone camera controller could also be used to record training sessions and more, the patent explains.

Users can check the remote's display or other feedback points, like LED lights, to confirm that the phone has taken a photo or that it's capturing video. Part of the remote's appeal is that users wouldn't need to return to the phone to check their snapshot.

A button on the remote would also let users switch between camera functions and modes.

This patented iPhone camera remote control differs immensely from similar devices currently on the market, which connect to an iPhone with Bluetooth and take advantage of the fact that pressing the volume button on an iPhone snaps a picture.

The patent was first filed in 2009. As always, it describes a hypothetical product that may never see the light of Apple Store shelves.

