Apple gets Samsung Galaxy Nexus sales banned in the US

The never-ending court battle between Apple and Samsung has seen Cupertino succeed in getting the Galaxy Nexus handset banned from sale in the United States.

Apple had sought a temporary injunction against the device back in February, alleging that the Galaxy Nexus infringed on the iPhone's intellectual property. That claim has now been upheld by a California court.

The case alleges that the Samsung device infringes on Apple patent no. 8,086,604, which covers the device's ability to search multiple areas through a single search interface.

Once Apple posts a bond of $96m, according to court reporter Dan Levine, the ban will come into effect.

Happy birthday, dear iPhone

The decision is a somewhat inauspicious way for the iPhone to celebrate its fifth birthday, having launched on June 29 2007.

Judge Lucy Koh said in her ruling: "Although Samsung will necessarily be harmed by being forced to withdraw its product from the market before the merits can be determined after a full trial, the harm faced by Apple absent an injunction is greater.

"Apple's interest in enforcing its patent rights is particularly strong because it has presented a strong case on the merits."

The sales ban on the Galaxy Nexus strikes directly at the heart at Google's Android operating system, given that this was the company's flagship Ice Cream Sandwich device.

The Galaxy Nexus currently boasts the purest iteration of Android on any top handset currently available, given that it is not skinned with a manufacturer's UI, such as Samsung's TouchWiz or HTC's Sense.

Taking all available measures

Samsung spokesman Adam Yates said: "Samsung is disappointed, as the court's decision will restrict U.S. consumer choice in the smartphone market.

"We will take all available measures, including legal action, to ensure the Galaxy Nexus remains available to consumers."

Business week reports that Samsung will attempt to convince the court to delay the order on Saturday.

So much for those heavily-hyped peace talks...

