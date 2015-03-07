An in depth look at Project Ara at MWC 2015

Project Ara is Google's revolutionary modular smartphone that will allow owners to build their own smartphones by snapping together components such as screens, cameras and processors, much like with Lego.

The first country to see Project will be Puerto Rico later this year, and the reason Google chose it was due to it being a highly connected country with over 75% of the population owning a mobile phone.

Puerto Rico is also a US territory with a free trade zone which will make it easy for Project Ara modules to be brought in from around the world.