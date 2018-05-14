Next gen smartwatch chipset could also bring new Google Glass-like smart specs

Late last week we heard official confirmation from a Qualcomm representative that the company was hard at work on a new chipset to go inside smartwatches, but a new report suggests it may be for other wearables too.

Expected to be called the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100, the chipset is in development at the company now and it's looking to be a great way to power next generation smart glasses.

According to an advert on Qualcomm's job portal - spotted by XDA Developers - the Snapdragon Wear 3100 will be the foundation for new augmented reality glasses.

What will it bring to your face?

Rumors suggest the Snapdragon Wear 3100 will be able to monitor the position of both your pupil and the cornea within the eye, without draining the battery life too quickly. That'll offer a new way to interact with the glasses without swiping on the side or speaking to them.

This would all be possible via a camera that can record at 120 frames per second and keep a constant watch on where your eyes are moving to. That eye movement could then be used to move through menus and press buttons in the smart glasses UI with relatively little effort.

Whether any companies are hard at work on Snapdragon Wear 3100-toting smart glasses is a different question.

We've heard rumors there will be three new smartwatches under the Google Pixel Watch name that will boast the chipset later this year, but whether any companies are bold enough to re-enter the smart glasses market after the failure of Google Glass is unknown at this time.