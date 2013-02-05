The 128GB iPad which Apple reckons will replace your PC is now on sale

A new variant of the iPad 4 has gone on sale today sporting a beefy 128GB of internal storage and an equally sizable price tag.

We'd heard rumours that Apple was planning a bigger storage capacity for its incredibly popular tablet, and fiction became fact at the end of January when the Cupertino-based firm casually announced it.

In stock now the 128GB iPad 4 will set you back £639 ($799/AU$869) for the Wi-Fi only model, or £739 ($929/AU$1,009) if you want to get your mitts on the 4G enabled version.

Out with the old (PC) and in with the new (iPad)

Commenting during the launch of the 128GB iPad, Apple's senior VP of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller said: "It's clear that customers around the world love their iPads, and every day they are finding more great reasons to work, learn and play on their iPads rather than their old PCs."

A cheeky dig at Mircosoft and co. then, and one we're sure Apple is very proud of - but we're not entirely in agreement with Mr Schiller.

The additional space will come as welcome to relief to some, but we can't help but think that the inclusion of a microSD slot from the offset would make everything a lot easier, not to mention cheaper.