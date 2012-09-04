HTC to host September 19 event

With confirmation that Apple and Amazon will be holding events this month, it comes as no surprise to learn another competitor in the mobile market will be hosting their own event.

HTC has sent out invites to a New York event to be held on September 19, where they promise to reveal "what's next."

There's no indication of what exactly HTC plans to show off at the event in two weeks, but with rumors about new HTC devices piling up in recent months, there's certainly no shortage of possibilities.

A new phone? A new tablet?

HTC has already revealed they've been developing a new tablet, though very little about the device has been shared beyond the acknowledgment of its existence.

A benchmarking for the HTC Vertex was discovered earlier this year, which may indicate HTC was planning to compete against the Nexus 7.

It's possible the Vertex is the tablet on display in these leaked photos, however no new concrete information about this mystery device has come to light.

Additionally, a few short weeks ago, photos of the HTC Proto were discovered, giving us the first glimpse at the new 4-inch phone.

Whether or not either of these two devices will be on hand remains to be seen, however HTC obviously has something important up its sleeve that they can't wait to show off.

No matter what HTC brings to the table, September is gearing up to be a very crowded month for reveals, so they had better bring their "A" game if they want to stand out from competitors.

