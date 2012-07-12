HMV to sell Nexus 7 starting next week

Not just another signboard for sales on Oxford Street

The Google Nexus 7 tablet will be sold at HMV's Oxford Street shop from July 16, a salesperson in the technology section of the store confirmed.

TechRadar went and checked out a signboard put up outside HMV's flagship store, which said the 16GB edition of the tablet will be on sale from the start of next week.

This is the confirmation for UK buyers awaiting the release of the Nexus 7 have been waiting to hear, after Office Depot in the US had earlier said it would stock the tablet from today, although that no longer seems to be the case.

The wait is almost over

HMV's technology sales staff told TechRadar they put up the sign after they received customer inquiries about the sale of the tablet yesterday.

There's no sign of the 8GB Nexus 7 at the flagship HMV store however, which retails at an attractive £159, and it's not clear if the high street shop will stock the cheaper model.

Selling at £199, the 16GB Nexus 7 boasts of a 1200x800 HD display, 1.2 MP front-facing camera and runs on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, with a quad-core Tegra 3 processor. Head over to our Google Nexus 7 review to find out our verdict.

Thanks Matthew for the tip!