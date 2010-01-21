Apple fighting for iPad trademark

Apple has apparently filed to trademark the term iPad in Canada, Europe and Hong Kong - with the news emerging just days ahead of the company unveiling its tablet.

With less than a week to go until the Apple Tablet/iSlate is officially unveiled, the only thing that will stop the deluge of rumours is the arrival of Steve Jobs on stage mouthing the words 'One more thing…'.

And that also extends to what we will be calling the device, which has been strongly rumoured to be the iSlate, but could now be called an iPad.

Fujitsu

Apparently, Fujitsu is currently trying to keep hold of a trademark on iPad which it first filed for back in 2003, but Apple is presenting opposition to the claim and wants a stay of decision.

Of course, it could simply be Apple wanting to take ownership of a name that is massively similar to its iPod brand and describes its tablet – before another company makes the decision to produce its own iPad slate.

A cursory look through the United States Patent and trademark Office records shows that requests for an iPad trademark have been made for such things as paper notepads, cleaning pads and a medical device for intubation during surgical procedures.

As you all know by now, all will be revealed on 27 January, when the world will be waiting for the next generation of desirable Apple kit.

Via Mashable