Misfit Vapor 2 price and release date listed by retailer

The Misfit Vapor 2 hasn’t been announced yet but that hasn’t stopped several retailers from listing it, with the most recent listing including a price and release date.
This comes from Best Buy in the US, and while the listing has seemingly now been removed, Phone Arena was able to spot it and get a screenshot.
The listing says that the unannounced Misfit Vapor 2 will cost $249.99 (around £190 / AU$350) and will go on sale on November 1.
It will apparently come in two sizes and a range of colors, with a 41mm model being available in black and rose shades, while a 46mm version will supposedly come in stainless steel and jet black colors.
GPS, NFC and more
Other listed details include GPS, NFC, water resistance and an AMOLED touchscreen, with the Misfit Vapor 2 apparently running Wear OS and packing 512MB of RAM. The listing also includes a picture, which shows that the design is similar to the original Misfit Vapor, but the crown looks a lot bigger.
While a major store is a pretty good source we’d still take this information with a pinch of salt for now. But as noted this isn’t the first or only retailer that’s listed the Vapor 2, as previously it popped up on a couple of other retailers with many of the same details, so there’s a very good chance that this is accurate.
