BBC Google = deal or no deal?

Popular BBC shows, such as Doctor Who, could be made available on YouTube in the future, reports suggest

The BBC is allegedly in discussions with Google to have its programming available through Google Video , according to reports this morning.

Today's Media Guardian reports that BBC executives are currently negotiating with Google about also putting its programming content on Google-owned video sharing site YouTube in the future.

The BBC is looking to use Google Video as a vehicle to raise the profile of its content by posting clips of popular programming.

The newspaper said the two companies may announce an agreement at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, where Google's chief executive Eric Schmidt is due to attend.

Google refused to comment on the rumoured deal.