Huawei FreeBuds 3 are ready to take on Apple AirPods

Huawei has just announced the new FreeBuds 3 at IFA 2019 - a new pair of true wireless headphones that are set to compete with Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds.

FreeBuds 3 come with active noise cancelling technology that should allow you to block out the world around you while you're listening.

We’ve had the chance to try the headphones, but we were unable to fully test the noise cancelling features.

It’s something Huawei’s product has over the established true wireless headphones market, and it’s likely to be a big selling point for a lot of people.

Block out the world

The headphones themselves look similar to Apple AirPods with stems that come out of your ear. We found these to have a comfortable fit, but it’s unlikely these will be sturdy in your ears through vigorous exercise.

The FreeBuds 3 have a circular charging case that houses the two buds, so you can easily carry them as well as recharge them.

The headphones themselves are Bluetooth connected and sport around four hours of constant listening, according to Huawei. The charging case then allows for 20 hours more.

Huawei has put wireless charging technology into the case itself too, or you can use a USB-C connector on the bottom of the device.

We’ve yet to learn when the Huawei FreeBuds 3 will be available to buy or how much they’re set to cost, but we expect to learn more from Huawei during its press conference at IFA 2019.