How to watch England v Ireland online: 6 Nations rugby live stream

How to watch England v Ireland Today's match kicks off at 2.45pm, with live coverage on ITV1 from 2.25pm, as well as the ITV Hub.

Today's 6 Nations action continues this afternoon as England play Ireland at Twickenham

With the final round of 6 Nations games all taking place today, this is Ireland's chance to win the tournament and complete a Grand Slam for the first time since 2009.

Joe Schmidt's side have won 11 tests in a row, and make only one change as they look to record their third Grand Slam, with Iain Henderson taking over from Devin Toner at lock.

In contrast, England, who were many pundits' tip for the top prize, could finish fifth in the table with a defeat, making this potentially their worst performance since 2006.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Eddie Jones has run the changes following last weekend's defeat to France. Dylan Hartley returns as captain after missing the match in Paris, with James Haskell and Sam Simmonds coming into the pack. Owen Farrell also returns to number 10, with George Ford dropped, as Ben Te'o moves to inside-centre and Richard Wigglesworth comes in at scrum-half.

If you've not managed to get tickets for the game, and can't get to a TV, here is TechRadar's guide to watching all the 6 Nations rugby action, including England v Ireland online, wherever you are in the world.

1. How to watch England v Ireland 6 Nations rugby online

This is the best way to watch England v Ireland 6 Nations online - from absolutely anywhere in the world - without any commercial breaks:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access (and you don't live in the UK) to watch the 6 Nations rugby online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well:

The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it doesn't matter which one and it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to watch it on TVPlayer (use the link below)

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer is a free, legal, online streaming service based in the UK which offers hundreds of channels - and you don't even need to sign in to watch without commercial breaks. Continue scrolling if you want to experience a fuller and richer version of the 6 Nations.

Where can I watch the 6 Nations rugby using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the 6 Nations rugby from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

2. How to watch the 6 Nations rugby in the UK in its entirety:

If you’re in the UK and if you have a TV licence, then ITV Hub is the way to go. You will need to sign up for free in order to watch it though but it is a doddle and once you do it, you can enjoy it almost anywhere: on your mobile, your media player, tablet, your web browser, streaming device, gaming console, TV, cable and satellite operators etc.

3. How to watch England v Ireland 6 Nations rugby in the US in its entirety:

As mentioned above, if you're not based in the UK and want to watch the 6 Nations rugby live, you won't be able to access the ITV live coverage without using a VPN.

In the US, NBC’s Sports Gold subscription streaming service will be showing all of 2018 6 Nations tournament live. The channel's Rugby Pass costs $59.99, but also includes a whole heap of other rugby action, including Premiership Rugby and the 7s World Cup.

