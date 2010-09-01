Stringer: Sony is 'strongest engine' in 3D train

Like Panasonic, Sony's message of IFA 2010 is also about the maturity of 3D – Sir Howard Stringer, CEO of Sony hailed Sony as the "strongest engine in this 3D express." Sony's entire press conference was presented completely in 3D.

"Many consumers and critics were sceptical about 3D," said Stringer. "A year later, Avatar has led a 3D cinema revolution. Hollywood is expected to release nearly 30 3D films this year. A hit is still a hit, except in 3D it's a bigger hit."

"The 3D train is moving forward, speedily and steadily, like China's Harmony Express. And Sony clearly has the strongest engine in this 3D express."

"The adaption has been faster than some analysts had predicted," added Sony Europe's Fujio Nishida. "38 million owners of the PS3 can play 3D games and will be able to watch 3D Blu-ray by the end of the year."

hailed the up-and-coming strength of Sony's camera division while he added that the financial outlook shouldn't be considered as doom and gloom. "The outlook [seems] reasonably positive as we move towards the Christmas selling season."

As well as a new Sony Reader Touch and Sony Bloggie Touch, Sony also announced the Qriocity network streaming music and video service.

The assembled press were also treated to a variety of 3D content on a huge 280-inch LED 3D screen including highlights from the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the finale of the 2010 Masters Golf Tournament, 3D games and a recital by pianist Lang Lang who also performed live on stage in 3D – sadly with cheesy "I've always loved Sony products" scripted quote.