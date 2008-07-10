LG expands its multi-monitor range

LG has further cemented its link-up with DisplayLink by announcing a new range of monitors using the software company's technology.

The LCD monitors come in the modest size of 22-inch and the best thing about them is a total of six screens can be linked up together.

And before you ask, there are many reasons why you would want to link up six screens, including if you are in the music producing biz (all those audio waveforms), the filmmaking industry (imagine Final Cut Pro spread over that many monitors) and let's us not forget world domination. Every evil mastermind needs a six monitor setup.

Missing link

The monitors can be connected to any PC or laptop via a standard USB 2.0 connection.

Speaking about the new monitor, Hamid Farzaneh, president and CEO at DisplayLink said: "We're thrilled that LG is rapidly expanding its line of USB connected displays in partnership with DisplayLink.

"In-Stat research projects that USB network displays will exceed 26 million units and 40 million units in 2010 and in 2011 respectively, and LG is among the key forward-thinking display companies leading this major paradigm shift."

The model of the new monitor goes under the moniker L226WU-PF, and is out now in Europe. Pricing is to be confirmed but in the US they are flying off the shelves for $503 (around £250).