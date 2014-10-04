Super Smash Bros! Alien Isolation! Forza Horizon 2! Games, games, games!

It's the most wonderful time of the year. No, no, no, put your stockings away. It's not Christmas just yet, but for gamers it's as good as - because 'tis the season for LOADS of releases as publishers get their games on shelves for the festive season.

November is shaping up to be chock-a-block with goodies, but this week alone has seen the arrival of some of the year's biggest and best. But look no further, because we've put together this helpful mini guide filled with the essential facts. For free!

Super Smash Bros

Super Smash Bros for 3DS is out now, which is great news for two reasons. First, we'll finally have some people to play against (warning: we kick serious butt with Villager). Second, because it's the first time the franchise has graced pocket devices, and it feels amazing in the hand.

We've already listed the 8 essential things you need to know about Super Smash Bros for 3DS, while CVG has rounded up the reviews from across the board.

But if you want the best Super Smash Bros experience, try playing it with an Oculus Rift. Yeah, you heard us.

Alien Isolation

We've already spent many an hour (and ruined many trousers) immersed in the terrifying world of Alien Isolation, which is why we're glad that it's not long until you can do the same - the game's out October 7.

Is it scary? Yes. Will you die a lot? Most definitely. Will it make us all forget about Colonial Marines? No one will ever forget that monstrosity.

On Monday we'll be bringing you our own in-depth look at the incredibly realised world of the Alien, but until then you can dig into some of the reviews. The good news is that most of them are positively beaming.

GamesRadar said:

"Is Alien: Isolation for everyone? Perhaps not. If you demand reassurance, telegraphed threats, predictable solutions, and an inherent, hand-holding sense of 'fairness', you might find the experience too much to handle. But those of you brave enough--those of you tired of existing video game approximations of survival and horror, and craving a real test of your skills, instincts and nerves--will find a bounty of thrilling, engrossing, profoundly fulfilling rewards. If you truly embrace it, then during its most powerful moments, Alien: Isolation will probably make you feel more alive than a video game has in years."

CVG said:

"Before Creative Assembly honoured sci-fi's seminal horror film, there were dozens of Aliens games (I'm blaming you for Colonial Marines, Cameron). Now, there's precisely one Alien game. Could it do with a little trimming and better optimisation? Absolutely. But lock yourself in a dark room with a good pair of headphones, and Isolation's thrilling chills mean this is one ET you'll never want to go home."

And Kotaku reckons:

"To say that Isolation is superior to Colonial Marines is really just to affirm that, no, it is not one of the worst games I've ever played. Good news, though! Even considered without the Alienbrand, Isolation is a very good time. It's equal parts Worst-Case Situation Simulator 2014 and"Fuck Everything!": The Game. It does have some significant flaws, but on the whole, it works."

Forza Horizon 2

Technically impressive though it was, Forza 5 didn't quite reinvigorate the genre as we'd hoped it would. But enter Forza Horizon 2 to show everyone else how it's done.

Taking racers off the track and letting them loose in the open world, Horizon 2 feels great, looks great, and might just be the Xbox One's killer app.

We interviewed Turn 10 Studios Content Director John Wendl about building the game, and some of his answers were pretty revealing. Find out why Horizon 2 wants to be the imperfect racer here.

Then go read what everyone else is saying about it. CVG concluded: "Not much of a new-gen leap, but this is pure wish fulfilment: sexy cars, stunning scenery, and superb songs."

And GamesRadar said: "Despite minor faults, it's easy to love Forza Horizon 2. With many of the optional features the more serious Motorsport games are known for, along with Horizon's high-octane thrills and massive open landscapes to explore, Forza Horizon 2 is a culmination of the best parts of both games, all in one package."