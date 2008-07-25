PlayStation UK boss on Ken Kutaragi's 'gamble'

Ray Maguire, UK MD of Sony Computer Entertainment, recently outlined more on what he views as Ken 'father of PlayStation' Kutaragi's gamble with the PlayStation 3.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with TechRadar, Maguire told us that:

"The gamble that Ken Kutaragi took with the PlayStation 3 was to put in a high level of technology, so it has been a bit slow to market in some respects, but we're now seeing how people are starting to understand how the technology works."

"Historically, the installed base of any hardware platform has been proportional to its great gameplay, but also very attached to the RRP. That was the second part of Kutaragi-san's gamble, as that hardware made the machine more expensive. But now we're in the second part of the PS3's cycle, and since the price came down, there has clearly been an uplift."

You can read the full unexpurgated interview with SCE's UK boss right here on TechRadar.