PlayStation Move games: full list of E3 2010 announcements

We now have the full list of first and third party games planned for release to work with Sony's new PlayStation Move motion control tech when it releases in the UK later this September.

Sony is showing off a total of 16 Move-compatible games at E3 2010 with a smattering of both casual and hardcore games to keep everybody happy.

Sony is also promising that it will be releasing an additional 40 more Move games through the 'holiday season' at E3 this week, ramping up the competition with Microsoft's Kinect.

For now, Sony's E3 Move titles include the following games (with screens, demo vids and game trailers where we have them):



First Party Titles:

Sorcery

SingStar Dance

Heroes on the Move (working title)

SOCOM 4

Heavy Rain Move Edition

echochrome ii

EyePet

Sports Champions

Tumble

Beat

Third Party Titles:

Time Crisis: Razing Storm

Toy Story 3

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 11

Via CVG