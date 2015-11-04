Fallout 4 emoji keyboard will let you bombard your friends with Vault Boy gifs

Bethesda's latest addition to its growing list of Fallout 4 merchandise is a set of emojis that will let you express your excitement for the upcoming game/exhaustion with the endless promotions.

Available on Android and iOS for no money at all, the Fallout 4 C.H.A.T. which stands for Vault-Tec Communications Hub And Transmitter, is a free emoji keyboard.

There are big letters, icons of the pose-loving Vault Boy, and plenty of gifs to bombard your friends with. You do have to paste each emoji into the message area, making it a little clunky to use, but some of the animations are pretty cool. And hey, it's Fallout. We all love Fallout, right?

The Fallout C.H.A.T emoji keyboard is available on the App Store and Google Play now.