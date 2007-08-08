Microsoft confirms HDMI for Xbox 360 Premium

Microsoft has confirmed that it will be introducing HDMI outputs on future Xbox 360 Premium consoles. It follows yesterday's report that all current 360 consoles could be getting HDMI as well as the new super-efficient 65nm processing cores.

A Microsoft representative confirmed that HDMI outputs would be added to the Premium console, but indicated that the same would not be so for the Core model.

"Yes, we are offering an HDMI port for Xbox 360 simply as another choice in Xbox 360 owners' games and entertainment experience. Retailers are gradually introducing HDMI-enabled Xbox 360s into the channel to meet demand," the rep told ShackNews .

"We have not announced any plans to add HDMI to the Xbox 360 Core System. We are constantly updating the console's more than 1,700 internal components and therefore will not comment on details of specific components or manufacturing processes."

New Xbox 360s confirmed

So no official word on the 65nm processors just yet. But Microsoft has planned to add them to the Xbox 360 factories for so long that it must only be a matter of time before they are introduced.

These HDMI-equipped Premium consoles are coming despite the fact that that the HDMI-fitted 120GB Xbox 360 Elite is only launching in the UK on 24 August. So now the only difference between the Elite and the Premium will be the 120GB hard drive in the Elite.

The 65nm processing cores will be a lot more efficient and a great deal more reliable than the older ones. They'll not overheat for a start, so the fans inside the new batch should be a lot quieter.