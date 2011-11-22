Video: What Laptop's top five laptops in the world

That box doesn't look big enough for a laptop...

If there's a notebook on your Christmas list, you're in luck – there's a plethora of excellent laptops out there vying for your love and attention.

But which laptop is worthy of Father Christmas's hard-earned cash?

What Laptop has picked out the five best laptops in the world for you to choose between – so whether you're after something wonderfully portable or easy on the eye, mega powerful or reliable as a Robin Reliant, we've got the laptop for you.

Watch on for the low down on the crème de la crème of the laptop world - then update your Christmas wishlist sharpish.