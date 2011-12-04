US judge denies Apple's Galaxy ban request

Apple's legal team has aggressively gone after gadgets like the Galaxy Tab 10.1

Apple's worldwide bid to lockdown sales of Samsung's Galaxy range of smartphones and tablets has suffered a major blow after a US judge declined an injunction request.

The company has been successful in blocking the Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablet in countries like Germany and Australia following claims that Samsung has 'blatantly copied' the iPad and iPhone.

However, the ruling from Judge Lucy Koh in the San Jose district court California means that ban will not extend to the United States in the ongoing war, which involves 20 cases in 10 countries.

In her ruling Judge Koh wrote: "It is not clear that an injunction on Samsung's accused devices would prevent Apple from being irreparably harmed."

Apple's case 'lacks merit'

A spokesman for Samsung said that the verdict upheld the Korean company's defence that Apple's case is without justification.

Jason Kim: "This ruling confirms our long-held view that Apple's arguments lack merit."

The rivalry between Samsung and Apple appears to be becoming more heated by the day as Samsung continues to emerge as the only real hardware threat to the dominance of iOS devices.

It was also revealed on Friday that Apple had offered Samsung 'alternate designs' which, it claimed, didn't impede on its patents.

The offer was to counter Samsung's claim that Apple's patents were universal as they were defined by the functionality they provide.

