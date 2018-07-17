The best cheap Fitbit deals in July 2018

Fitbit deals are sometimes hard to find, but even at list price, these fitness trackers are a cost-effective way of tracking your activity level and making adjustments accordingly to stay healthy.

As Fitbit's line of fitness trackers is sometimes hard to find on discount, we'd recommend grabbing any good deal you can find.

Don't worry, though, because we're here to help you find the perfect deal for your next fitness tracker. Fitbit sales do exist, and we’ve had our collective noses to the ground in search of the lowest prices for Fitbit’s range of wearables.

If you’re in need of a healthy change, you'll want to scroll down this page to find the tracker you want along with the best deals we can find.

Fitbit Alta

Fitbit's most fashion-forward wearable

Size: Three sizes | Display: OLED | Weight: N/A | Compatibility: Android, iOS | Battery: 5-7 days | Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0

Striking design

Week-long battery life

Tap-sensitive screen isn't sensitive enough

Not a tremendous value

While the Fitbit Flex 2 offers a sporty look, the Fitbit Alta offers something else entirely. On the wrist, the Alta is a fetching, form-fitting fitness tracker that looks more like a bracelet. But don't let its looks fool you too much. Underneath, it packs in the same Fitbit smarts, like step, exercise and sleep tracking functionalities.

To top it off, the battery life is astoundingly good. On the downside, the small display doesn't show off nearly as much info as the Fitbit Charge 2, nor is it as responsive to the touch. However, if fashion is key, this is your Fitbit.

Read our review: Fitbit Alta

Fitbit Alta HR

Fitbit's most fashion-forward wearable, now with a heart rate monitor

Size: Three sizes | Display: OLED | Weight: N/A | Compatibility: Android, iOS | Battery: 5-7 days | Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0

Striking design

Week-long battery life

Accurate Heart rate monitoring

Tap-sensitive screen isn't sensitive enough

Not a tremendous value

The Fitbit Alta HR takes the fetching formula of the original and adds heart rate monitoring into the mix. During use, we found it to be surprisingly accurate and the OLED display shows the metrics in a simple, easy-to-read fashion.

Much of this package is also available on the Alta, like the usual Fitbit smarts, including step, exercise and sleep tracking functionalities. To top it off, the battery life is astoundingly good.

Opt for this model if heart rate-based exercise is important to you. It's mostly the same as the original Alta, but the added functionality for not much extra cash down is a good thing in our book.

Read our review: Fitbit Alta HR

Fitbit Charge 2

A low-profile, yet info-packed tracker

Size: Three sizes | Display: OLED | Weight: N/A | Compatibility: Android, iOS | Battery: 5 days | Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0

Big screen

Multi-sport tracking

No GPS

Limited phone notifications

Fitbit Charge 2, another modern spin on a Fitbit classic, is packed with improvements and thoughtful tweaks over the original to make it worth your consideration. First off, the screen has been blown out to display even more information than before, including smartphone notifications – even if the feature is a bit limited.

In addition, the Charge 2 features multi-sport tracking through the comprehensive Fitbit app that we know and love. This Fitbit isn't the cheapest model out there, but if it's multi-sport tracking data and on-screen information you seek, the Charge 2 will fit the bill.

Read our review: Fitbit Charge 2

Fitbit Blaze

Fitbit's take on the smartwatch

Size: Three sizes | Display: LCD | Weight: N/A | Compatibility: Android, iOS | Battery: 5 days | Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0

Good value

Unique fitness features

Display is unresponsive at times

Isn't as robust as most smartwatches

If the Apple Watch and Android Wear (and now the Fitbit Ionic) smartwatches have caught your eye, but you don't want to sacrifice fitness know-how (or hundreds of dollars), the Fitbit Blaze may be the wearable for you. It boasts a vibrant display that showcases fitness metrics and a healthy share of smartphone notifications. This is one of the most versatile Fitbits that you can purchase at the moment. This model is splashproof, but not waterproof like the Fitbit Flex 2, nor is its battery life as spectacular. But, the Fitbit Charge is much smarter than most and is one to consider if being connected is important to you.

Read our review: Fitbit Blaze

Fitbit Ionic

Fitbit's newest fitness-focused smartwatch

Size: One size (S & L included) | Display: LCD | Weight: 50g | Compatibility: Android, iOS | Battery: 4+ days | Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0

Slick smartwatch design

Engaging fitness software

Expensive for a Fitbit

Few third-party apps

The Fitbit Ionic is the newest member of the Fitbit family and moves deeper into smartwatch territory. It combines the best Fitbit goal-tracking software with all of the major features of a smartwatch, and it's a little cheaper than an Apple Watch. Plus, it works with both iOS and Android.

Read our hands-on review: Fitbit Ionic

Fitbit Flex 2

A simple, swimproof wearable

Size: Two sizes | Display: N/A | Weight: N/A | Compatibility: Android, iOS | Battery: 5 days | Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0

Comfy and lightweight

Fun, engaging software

Slow to charge

Lack of screen might baffle some

Another of Fitbit's latest wearables is an update to one of its oldest: the Fitbit Flex. The new and improved Fitbit Flex 2 doesn't do a whole lot to change the familiar look, but the innards have been refreshed to make this the one worth buying over the original. It's smaller, more fashionable, and most importantly, it's water-resistant, which is a first for Fitbit.

The lack of a screen might be a bother for some, but if you can adjust, this fitness tracker compensates by being remarkably low-profile. You don't even need to take it off before you hop in the shower. If a no-fuss tracker is on your list, this is your match.

Read our review: Fitbit Flex 2

Fitbit Surge

Fitbit's most hardcore wearable

Size: Three sizes | Display: LCD | Weight: N/A | Compatibility: Android, iOS | Battery: 7 days, 10 hours w/ GPS | Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0

Built-in GPS

Heart-rate monitor

Quite large on the wrist

GPS totally drains the battery

If you're someone who works out a ton, you'll want to know about the Fitbit Surge. Competing against Garmin's high-end trackers, the Surge is Fitbit's most robust offering, packing in a long 7-day battery inside, along with a GPS sensor that can track your run or walk for up to 10 consecutive hours.

It costs more than many other wearables in the Fitbit range, but it is generally better value than most smartwatches boasting similar specs. The inclusion of GPS, its splashproof design and a battery that can last up to 7 days makes it a smart option for workout enthusiasts.

Read our review: Fitbit Surge

Fitbit Versa

An everyday smartwatch

Size: One size | Display: LCD | Weight: N/A | Compatibility: Android, iOS, Windows 10 | Battery: 4+ days | Connectivity: Bluetooth LE

Lightweight design

Customizable

No GPS

Battery life not as good as Ionic

While its feature set isn’t quite on par with that of its bigger brother the Ionic, the Fitbit Versa feels like the same watch but with a lighter and friendlier design and a much lower price point. It brings a clear, bright and beautiful screen, a new and improved heart rate sensor that will apparently be updated with even smarter functionality via a firmware update, smart notifications, contactless payment capabilities, and all the features Fitbit users will have come to know and love.

Read our review: Fitbit Versa