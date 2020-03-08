Australia vs India live stream: watch today's T20 Women's World Cup 2020 final from anywhere

The 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final is here and it features host nation Australia making their sixth T20 World Cup final appearance - an astounding feat when you consider that the tournament has been held just seven times. Surely it would be extra special for the Aussies to win on home turf, so don't risk missing a boundary or wicket by following our Australia vs India live stream guide and learning how to watch the Women's T20 World Cup final wherever you are today.

Yet while they've been dominant throughout the history of the tournament, Australia have looked shaky at times during the Women's T20 World Cup in 2020 - and were saved by the rain as they only just edged South Africa to book their place in today's final.

India's semi-final against England was an even more brutal casualty of the weather - for the English, at least - with the Women in Blue progressing to the final by virtue of emerging as Group A winners with an undefeated record during the round robin stage of the tournament.

Australia vs India T20 - when and where? The Women's T20 World Cup final of Australia vs India is being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, or 'The G' to locals and seasoned cricket fans. Taking place on Sunday, March 8, the match begins at 6pm local time (AEDT). That means it's a 12.30pm IST start for cricket fans in India - and a 7am GMT weekend wake-up for folks in the UK wanting to watch the match.

Australia will be looking for their middle order to deliver today, after it was left to skipper Meg Lanning to lead the way with a crucial knock of 49 in the semi-final against the Proteas.

The Aussies will no doubt enjoy strong home support from the crowd, but India aren't likely to be phased, having already bested the hosts in the tournament's opening match by a narrow margin of 17 runs. That match saw spin queen Poonam Yadav bamboozle the Aussie batting order, and one suspects much will depend on the form of the right-arm legbreaker if the Indians are to win their first World Cup.

It's a match not be missed - don't miss a ball by checking out our Australia vs India live stream guide. Best of all, it's even free to watch the T20 World Cup Women's final in some countries!

Live stream T20 cricket from outside your country

You might find you have a problem accessing your usual home service if you're abroad because of geo-blocking. It's where local broadcasters lock online streams of their coverage to specific areas by logging the IP address of the device trying to access their website.

Fortunately, there's an easy way to get around this nuisance and tune into the cricket just like you would from home. It's called using a VPN, and these useful pieces of software - known as Virtual Private Networks in full - allow you to log back to your country that is broadcasting the match.

Our software experts have spent days testing all of the most popular VPN services and we can safely say that ExpressVPN is the absolute best that's available in the world right now. Some reasons we love it include its robust security, fast speeds, and how easy it is to set-up and use. We also rate it highly because it's compatible with a nearly all major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobile devices. In other words, you can use a VPN to access your home cricket broadcast and stay safer online, with ExpressVPN.

Once installed, all you need to do is open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it really is that easy. Choose any country showing the T20 World Cup and watch as if you were at home.

Watch the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final live in India today

Star India and, in particular, Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Women's T20 World Cup action in India - and they'll be showing the match exclusively live. Star Sports 2 is the channel to head to, with the build-up to the final beginning at 11.30am Not got access to Star? No worries - you can sign up for its over-the-top Hotstar streaming service instead. This will cost you either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year.

How to live stream the Women's T20 World Cup final in Australia for free

The great news for cricket fans in Australia is that the the Women's T20 World Cup final will be shown free-to-air live on Channel Nine. You can also live stream the match on the Nine Network's free 9Now web platform. The 9Now app is also available to download for both iOS and Androiddevices from their respective app stores. As described above, you'll need a VPN if you're watching the coverage from abroad - that will let you open up an Australia-based server and watch is if you were back Down Under.

How to stream Australia vs India live in the UK

Sky Sports has exclusive live coverage of the 202 Women's T20 World Cup final with coverage starting at 6am on Sunday morning on Sky Sports Cricket. This means you can watch it on TV or online via the Sky Go app, which is available for most mobiles, tablets, games consoles and TV streaming devices. Non-Sky subscribers can still access to the cricket and live stream the Women's T20 World Cup final by picking up a Now TV pass, of which the best value is the Monthly Pass. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with the World Cup , then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Australia vs India: US live stream details

While it may still be something of a niche sport in the US, cricket fans are still covered admirably by Willow TV, a service that also means that subscribers can watch on their mobiles devices, too. The channel comes as part of numerous satellite and cable packages such as Dish and Sling and costs $9.99 per month. To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as described above should really do the trick.

