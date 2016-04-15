How to master File Explorer in Windows 10

Computers have used the idea of folders to store our files in for decades now. Before Windows, with its visual interface, came along, we had to interact with our PCs using a command line – a single flashing cursor floating in a sea of black.

Back then, you would type in commands to reveal a computer's 'directory structure' and move up and down a hierarchy of folders. Happily, Windows saved us from all that. By using folders, today's File Explorer reveals a PC's directory structure as branches of a tree, making organising files simpler and navigating between folders altogether easier.

File Explorer also lets you perform file-specific actions with a click of the mouse and quickly find the file you want using a simple word or phrase. Read on to discover how File Explorer can make managing your files a breeze.