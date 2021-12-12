Best upright vacuum 2021: top models tested for carpets and hard floors

The best upright vacuum cleaners offer powerful suction, large dust canisters and wide floor cleaning heads to ensure you can whip

around your home, collecting dirt and debris from your floors in as little time as possible. Whether you have carpet or hard floors, the best upright vacuums will ensure they’re thoroughly cleaned without requiring several passes to suck up ground-in dirt.

The best upright hoovers - the colloquial name for vacuums as Hoover was one of the first brands to launch floor cleaners - are freestanding and don’t need to be leant against a wall or other surface. Not only does this make them easy to store, but it also means you can easily pause your vacuuming session quickly (for example, if there’s someone at the door) without worrying about the floor cleaner falling over.

In fact, some of the best upright vacuums in this list also feature in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaners . While many of the models on the market are corded, there are upright models which are wire-free (some of which can be found in our best cordless vacuum round-up).

These are lighter than their wired counterparts and best suited to find the weight of a corded upright vacuum too much to push around their floors.

Of course, if you’d prefer to outsource cleaning your floors completely, consider one of the best robot vacuums that can make their own way around your home sucking up dust and debris, leaving you to put your feet up.

Having one of the best upright vacuums is half the battle, as knowing how to vacuum properly will ensure your cleaning sessions are as effective as possible. Also check out our article on how to clean your vacuum so your floor cleaner remains efficient when it comes to collecting dust and dander.

So, what can you expect to spend to get one of the best upright vacuum cleaners? This list contains the best of the best, which means the most affordable model costs $300 / £229. You can spend less on an upright vacuum, with prices starting from as little as $79.99 / £65, but be prepared to compromise on suction power and dust canister capacity if you’re opting for this level of affordability.

There’s a number of upright vacuum cleaners on the market to choose from. Dyson and Miele are brands you might already know because they’ve been making vacuums for years but manufacturers like Shark and Beko and now hugely popular as they offer more affordable models without compromising on action power. However, this may leave you feeling perplexed when it comes to selecting the right one for you.

We’ve put the most popular designs to the test collecting fine dust and larger debris from carpets and hard floors (you can read more about how we test below) to discover the best upright vacuum for 2021.

Best upright vacuum 2021

(Image credit: Dyson)

1. Dyson Ball Animal 2 The best upright vacuum cleaner Specifications Power supply: Corded Weight: 7.34 kg Bin size: 1.8 litres Cord length: 30 ft / 8 meter TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Singapore Check Shopee Singapore Reasons to buy + Powerful suction + Large dust canister + Glides well on carpet and hard floor Reasons to avoid - No LEDs on the floor cleaning head - Heavy and bulky

Dyson revealed in 2018 that it was concentrating on cordless stick vacuums and had no plans to unveil any new corded models. So while the Dyson Ball Animal 2 may be a few years old now, we still think it's the best upright vacuum you can buy right now if you’re looking for a larger dust canister and wider floor cleaning head. During testing, it was as effective as the Dyson V15 Detect when it came to collecting dust and debris from our floors - it even sucked up an impressive amount of ground-in dirt from our carpets, ensuring they were thoroughly cleaned. The 0.48 gallon / 1.8 liter dust canister is the largest on an upright vacuum we’ve tested and the extension tube reached the top of a flight of 13 stairs, so you won’t need to worry about lifting the vacuum, which is one of the heaviest on the market. We were disappointed there were no LEDs on the floor cleaning head - a feature offered by some vacuums in this list - which makes it easier when cleaning in dark spaces under furniture. It’s also bulky, meaning it may be a problem to store. That said, when it comes to upright vacuums, this is the best on the market right now. Read our full review: Dyson Ball Animal 2

(Image credit: Miele)

2. Miele Triflex HX1 Cat & Dog review The best cordless upright vacuum cleaner Specifications Power supply: Cordless Weight: 4kg Bin size: 0.1 gallon / 0.5 liter Run time: Up to 60 minutes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Singapore Check Shopee Singapore Reasons to buy + Powerful suction and pet hair tool + Can be used as a stick vacuum or a handheld cleaner + Swappable battery means fewer interruptions to your cleaning Reasons to avoid - Heavy to use as a handheld cleaner - Small dust canister

This Miele vacuum may look like a standard cordless floor cleaner, but thanks to the modular design the dust canister and motor can either be positioned at the top of the vacuum as you’d expect or next to the floor cleaning head. By doing this the vacuum will stand upright unaided - not something most cordless vacuums offer. The Triflex HX1 Cat&Dog impressed us with its suction power, collecting fine dust and larger debris from carpets and hard floors with ease, while the additional pet tool will be handy for those with furry friends. As you’d expect for a cordless vacuum, it can be converted into a handheld cleaner by removing the floor head and wand. We also loved the fact the battery is swappable, so providing you purchase an additional battery, you won’t have to interrupt your cleaning session if the vacuum runs out of power. However, we did find it was heavy to use in handheld mode, and it features a smaller dust canister than most upright vacuums offer, which means you may find you’re emptying it out more often. Read our full review: Miele Triflex HX1

(Image credit: Shark)

This upright vacuum from cult brand Shark, which is known as the Shark Apex Upright Vacuum with powered Lift-Away, Duo-Clean and Self-Cleaning Brushroll in the US, is ideal if you end up sucking up lots of hair when cleaning your floors. It features anti hair-wrap technology that ensures hair doesn’t get tangled around the brush roller - meaning you won’t spend hours picking it out. During testing, the vacuum made light work of collecting fine dust and larger debris including cereal from carpets and hard floors. It also converts into a portable vacuum simply by lifting out the main body to ensure you can clean stairs, upholstery and up-high with ease. We also found it glided well on both short-pile carpet and hard floors. However, we were disappointed there was only one power level, as we’d like to have been able to adjust the force of the suction particularly on deep pile carpets as you may find the vacuum hard to manoeuvre. It’s also a bulky appliance, which may cause storage issues for some. Read our full review: Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away NZ850UK

(Image credit: Beko)

4. Beko PowerClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner VRT94929VI Best budget upright vacuum Specifications Power supply: Cordless Weight: 4kg Bin size: 0.2 gallon / 0.9 liter Run-time: Up to 45 minutes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Singapore Check Shopee Singapore Reasons to buy + Powerful suction + Flexible wand can reach under furniture + Can be used as a handheld cleaner Reasons to avoid - Small-capacity dust bin - Battery doesn’t last long - Loud in use

Beko is another brand that offers a cordless upright vacuum, but this model has a bendable wand that can rotate by up to 90 degrees, making it extremely handy to clean under furniture with low clearance. Just like other cordless upright vacuums in this list, it can double as a handheld cleaner by removing the floor cleaning head and wand, and its powerful suction on carpets, hard floors, and even upholstery ensured we were able to whip away dust and dander with ease. However, the dust canister is smaller than many of the models in this list, which means if you have a big home you’ll have to interrupt your floor cleaning session to empty the vacuum. The battery doesn’t last as long as other cordless vacuums (it’s not swappable either) and the vacuum is loud in use, registering 79db on our decibel meter – that’s almost as noisy as a truck traveling down a road at 40mph. Read our full review: Beko PowerClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner VRT94929VI

(Image credit: Lupe)

5. Lupe Pure Cordless Best upright vacuum for cleaning different areas Specifications Power supply: Cordless Weight: 4.6Kg Bin size: 1L Run time: Up to 60 minutes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Singapore Check Shopee Singapore Reasons to buy + Powerful suction + Swappable batteries let you keep cleaning for longer + Handheld mode ideal for an array of cleaning scenarios Reasons to avoid - Not the most stylish of designs - Bulky in handheld mode

If you’re looking for an upright vacuum cleaner that also ensures you can clean stairs, upholstery, and even vehicles with far more ease, you’ll be hard pushed to do better than the Lupe Pure Cordless. This cordless vacuum may look like a traditional upright cleaner but it’s powered by batteries to ensure there are no wires tethering you to the nearest plug socket. On test, we were impressed with the suction as the vacuum collected fine dust and larger debris from carpets and hard floors with ease. In a design similar to the Shark (above) the main section lifts away from the floor cleaning head and handle to create a handheld vacuum, however, it’s bulkier than the Shark when removed. The white plastic design isn’t the most stylish either, however, it’s still an excellent buy for those after a versatile upright vacuum cleaner. Read our full review: Lupe Pure Cordless

How we test upright vacuums

To discover the best upright vacuums on the market, we assess how successfully each model collects a range of fine dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. This includes cookie crumbs, flour and cereal. As well as evaluating how thoroughly floors are cleaned, we also judge how well the vacuum cleaners maneuver on carpet and hard floors, and whether dust pick up is evenly distributed across the width of the cleaning head, or concentrated in one area. We rate each model on how simple it is to empty the dust canister, how loud it is during use and how durable it is. For those that have batteries, we assess how long they last between charges, while for corded models we evaluate the length of the power cord. We also look at how easy it is to convert into a handheld or more portable cleaner, the useful tools and accessories it comes with to clean edges or remove pet hair, and whether the instructions are clear and concise.

What to consider when buying an upright vacuum There’s a range of upright models to choose from, which may leave you feeling confused when it comes to selecting the right one for you. However, if you focus on these considerations you’ll quickly be able to identify the model that’s best suited to you. Start by deciding whether you want a corded or cordless upright vacuum. Those that rely on electrical sockets often have larger dust canisters and wide cleaning heads than cordless models, which means you can vacuum sessions will be completed quickly. However, they’re also heavier than cordless upright vacuums, which may be a problem when it comes to punching one around your floors. Depending upon how long the cable is, you find yourself unable to reach certain parts of your home without unplugging the vacuum and moving it to a closer electrical socket. If you’ve opted for a cordless upright vacuum cleaner, check how long the battery will last between charges and whether it’s swappable, so if the battery runs out of power mid-clean, you don’t have to wait for the vacuum to recharge before you can carry on. If you have hard floors, look for an upright vacuum that either has different floor modes, which see the brush roller switched off so it doesn’t damage the flooring, or for models that come with an additional cleaning head featuring a softer brush roll designed for this purpose. Also, check the vacuum will be able to reach under furniture and in any tight spaces you have in your home to ensure you’re thoroughly cleaning your floors every time you push a vacuum around. If you’re still unsure, read our advice on which type of vacuum should you buy and read our comparison of canister vs upright vacuums.