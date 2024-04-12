You can get an 85-inch 4K TV for the incredible price of $799.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display on a budget, you aren't going to get much better than today's deal on the TCL S4 Series TV. Best Buy just launched a 3-day sale that's dropped this 85-inch model to a stunning price of just $799.99 (was $899.99). That's the lowest price we've seen for the TCL 4K smart TV and an incredible deal for a display of this size.



While the TCL S4 Series TV isn't the best TV in the world, it's still packed with premium features at an extremely affordable price. These include a stunning display thanks to the 4K HDR coupled with HDR Pro, which delivers crisp images with bright, brilliant colors. You're also getting Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X for premium sound, three HDMI inputs, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.



Keep in mind that Best Buy's 3-day sale ends on Sunday at Midnight, and this might be the best price you'll find for a feature-packed 85-inch 4K TV. I've listed more of today's best TV deals from Best Buy below if you're looking to shop for more budget displays.

Massive TV deal at Best Buy

TCL 85-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538119&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftcl-85-class-s4-s-class-4k-uhd-hdr-led-smart-tv-with-google-tv%2F6538119.p%3FskuId%3D6538119&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $899.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

More of today's best TV deals at Best Buy

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538125&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftcl-55-class-q6-series-qled-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6538125.p%3FskuId%3D6538125&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $449.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy

A mid-size QLED display under $400 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $319.99. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537363&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-cu7000-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6537363.p%3FskuId%3D6537363&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, with the 65-inch model on sale for $399.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6514052&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-75-class-tu690t-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6514052.p%3FskuId%3D6514052&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $749.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy

If you're not interested in a new 2024 TV but want a budget 4K display, then you can buy Samsung's 75-inch TU690T series for just $579.99. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 75-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.

LG C3 48-inch OLED TV (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6534584&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-48-class-c3-series-oled-evo-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6534584.p%3FskuId%3D6534584&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,399.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

The LG C3 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for a fantastic price of $999.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience. This is an incredible deal if you're looking for a premium OLED display under $1,000.

Samsung 65-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6533835&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-qn90c-neo-qled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6533835.p%3FskuId%3D6533835&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,699.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's gorgeous 65-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV is down to $1,599.99 at Best Buy's 3-day sale. The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-qn90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">QN90C Series is the perfect TV for watching sports events, thanks to the exceptional brightness and anti-glare screen with Ultra Viewing Angle technology.

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best TV deals, and if you're looking for a more premium display, see the best OLED TV deals.