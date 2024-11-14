Wow – Apple's MacBook Air M2 drops to just $749 on Amazon ahead of Black Friday

There has been no shortage of stellar early Black Friday deals, but I found an even better deal representing a new all-time low for a recently refreshed MacBook Air.

Right now at Amazon, you can score the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM for just $749 (originally $999), an instant $250 or 25% discount. That's not just the all-time low for this configuration, but it's the biggest discount yet on the new entry-level model.

Apple just increased the RAM from 8GB to 16GB while unveiling the new Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pros, so this is a rare, sizeable discount after an update. It also makes the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 an even better deal.

Black Friday MacBook deal

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air with M2: was $999 now $749 at Amazon US Even though a newer M3 version is available, this is still one of the best laptops you can get, thanks to its stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo and video editing and more intense workloads, this is an excellent offer on an Apple machine right now, especially since it's a new, more considerable discount on the 16GB RAM model.

Apple only made one change to the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2, increasing the starting amount of RAM to 16GB. This is likely to ensure that it has plenty of power for Apple Intelligence features, but it's ultimately a win and fixes one of our main complaints, which was 8GB of RAM as the starting amount.

That's a win, and luckily, the rest of the MacBook Air M2 remains the same. You might recall that this model ushered in the new, more modern, no longer tapered design of the MacBook Air. It's also the new entry-point for the MacBook lineup and is an excellent performance boost over older Intel-powered models.

In our review of the MacBook Air (M2, 2022), we found that it offered great performance for a range of tasks and managed to last all day thanks to its long battery life. When it comes to recharging, you can use MagSafe or opt for one of the two USB-C ports.

With this deal, you also get your pick of color, as the MacBook Air with M2 in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Space Gray is all discounted. Regardless of shade, macOS Sequoia runs smoothly here, and the M2 chip with 16GB of RAM can power through most tasks.

So whether you're looking to upgrade an older laptop or have been eyeing a MacBook Air, this is a stellar deal on this laptop and you get the bonus of 16GB of RAM out of the box. You can score the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 on Amazon for $749 (originally $999) here.