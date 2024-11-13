Amazon's 2024 Black Friday deals revealed - here's everything worth buying
Amazon's official Black Friday sale event kicks off on November 21
Amazon has officially announced the dates for its highly anticipated 2024 Black Friday sale. The retailer will kick off a week of deals starting November 21 through November 29, including discounts on best-selling electronics, home items, beauty products, and toys from brands like Beats, Sony, Ninja, Yeti, Sonos, Tonies, and Levi's.
The retailer will launch new Black Friday deals daily and offer discounts on holiday items like Christmas wreaths, wrapping paper, ornaments, and pajamas. The retailer will also continue to offer deals leading up to its Cyber Monday sale on December 2.
While Amazon hasn't announced specific Black Friday deals, the retailer has given us a preview of what discounts you'll find on popular categories and brands. Some highlights include up to 50% off Amazon devices, up to 45% off select laptops from HP, Lenovo, and Acer, and 50% off select headphones and earbuds from Beats.
Below are more of Amazon's advertised Black Friday deals, followed by today's top offers, which include record-low prices on iPads, vacuums, air fryers, TVs, smartwatches, and more.
Amazon's 2024 Black Friday Ad
- Save up to 55% on select Amazon devices
- Save up to 50% on toys, apparel, and home from Disney, Marvel & Star Wars
- Save up to 50% on Christmas trees from National Tree Company and Puleo
- Save up to 50% on select headphones and earbuds from Beats
- Save up to 50% on select vacuums from iRobot, roborock, and Shark
- Save up to 45% on select laptops from HP, Lenovo, and ACER
- Save up to 45% on kitchen appliances from Cuisinart, Nutribullet & KitchenAid
- Save up to 40% on select toys from Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price & Barbie
- Save up to 40% on Samsung Galaxy Buds
- Save up to 40% on vacuums and air purifiers from Dyson
- Save up to 35% on fire pits from Solo Stove
- Save up to 30% on coffee machines from Nespresso, Breville, and De’Longhi
- Save up to 30% on New Balance
- Save up to 25% on select styles from Shopbop
Amazon's 19 best early Black Friday deals
The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price ahead of Black Friday, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
The Apple AirTag is one of Apple's highly coveted gadgets, and it rarely gets discounted, which is why today's early Black Friday deal from Amazon is so great. You can get Apple's location tracking device for just $19 - a new record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales like Black Friday, and the queen-size set is on sale for $44.97, when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.
My favorite early Black Friday deal from Amazon is the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet for $54.99 - a record-low price. You're getting an 8-inch HD display and impressive all-day battery life; plus, the tablet works with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to make calls, play music, set reminders, and check the weather.
The ultra-light Bissell CleanView vacuum features a compact size, making it easy to store if you're working in a small space. The Bissell vacuum also features powerful suction and a triple-action brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. Today's early Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $64.99 - a record-low price.
This week's cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $64.99 - a price unheard of. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's pre-Black Friday deal is a massive 58% discount and a record-low price.
Keurig coffee makers are another Black Friday best-seller, and Amazon has the K-Slim model on sale for $79.99 - $10 more than the record-low price. Keurig's K-Slim coffee maker is much thinner than your average coffee maker but can still serve up to 12 oz of liquid at a time. It's a great choice if you want something practical but with a small footprint.
Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers, and this is a new record-low price for one of its latest and easiest-to-use appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.
Fitbit deals are always popular on Black Friday, and Amazon has the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 on sale for $119.95, thanks to a huge 40% discount. The top-rated smartwatch features a built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides and provides you a daily readiness score to see if your body is ready for a workout or recovery based on helpful insights.
The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a Black Friday best-seller due to its popularity at recent holiday sales, and Amazon has the appliance on sale for $179.99. With a touch of a button, you can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors. This specific model includes two 16-oz pint containers.
Apple's best-selling 10.2 iPad dropped to $199.99 during Prime Day, and Best Buy has brought this excellent deal back ahead of Black Friday. While the tablet is an older model, it still packs a 10.2-inch Retina display, and the A13 Bionic chip ensures excellent picture quality and superior performance. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.
Robot vacuums are always a popular Black Friday category, and Amazon has this Roomba vacuum mop combo on sale for an incredible $299.99. The Roomba vacuums and mops in one pass and features a special brush for edge cleaning so dust can't gather. Today's deal is a record-low price, and I can't imagine it will drop further during Black Friday.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup, and you can now get them for their lowest price ever. The older XM4 was outstanding, and the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat.
This might be the best early Black Friday deal - Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $349. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price on Black Friday, and this offer is in danger of being sold out.
Dyson vacuums are a Black Friday favorite, and Amazon has the V11 on sale for its lowest price yet. The V11 features three different cleaning modes and works across hardwood floors and carpets. The cordless vacuum also converts into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
Amazon has the best-selling 65-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for just $547.99 at Amazon. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for under $600.
This is my top pick for a MacBook deal in the build-up to Black Friday. It's on the latest MacBook Air M3 - in particular, the slightly upgraded 16GB configuration. That should afford an edge with overall performance and longevity, and today's $200 discount at Amazon also brings this listing down to its lowest-ever price. Generally speaking, this isn't the cheapest MacBook deal I've seen (you can get the M2 for $799), but it's probably the one I'd spring for right now if it were my own cash I was lying down.
You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. This top OLED TV is down to a new record-low price and will likely be removed from sale soon, so there's not much time to snag what we think is the best Black Friday TV deal you can buy today. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which are perfect for game consoles.
