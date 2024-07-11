Up to 50% off in these 5 unbeatable Echo device deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024

Amazon's range of Echo devices is extensive, with many earning a reputation for being some of the best smart speakers. They're also great for keeping your smart home devices interconnected across each room and serving as powerful speakers perfect for gatherings or casual listening.

Since Amazon Prime Day 2024 is next week (July 16-17), a number of Amazon Echo devices have received early price cuts ahead of the event, making it the perfect time to get your hands on a smart speaker, streaming device, or smart display if you're looking to upgrade.

Right now, there are five Echo devices with early Prime Day offers that could be the key to enhancing your smart home experience. This includes the latest revamp of Amazon's new Echo Spot, a smart alarm clock that can be used as a speaker and smart home hub now at $44.99 from $79.99 - a 44% price cut.

Additionally to this special introductory deal one of Amazon's most recent Echo family inductees, the Echo Pop, is currently over half off, plummeting to a record-low price. For a budget smart speaker, we've been pleased with its responsiveness and repertoire of basic smart speaker features such as music playback and smart home device compatibility.

While we generally expect deals on Amazon devices over Prime Day, your luck may be cut short if you leave it too late, as many of these offers could disapper due to their popularity. So our wise words would be to flag these products and add them to your basket swiftly, or you could be forced to wait another year for them to come back around.

Today's 5 best Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The Echo Dot 5th gen is a great option for a simple smart home speaker if you don't consider yourself to be a huge audiophile. It performs well enough to give you a satisfactory listening experience, with tap functions that are new to this generation, allowing you to pause and play music and podcasts. If you've kitted out your home with other smart devices, they can easily be paired with the Echo Dot to give you more control. Read our full Echo Dot (5th Gen) review

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

Record-low price: With a 43% discount, the Echo Show 8 comes with bigger upgrades compared to its previous model, where we praised it for its improved sound quality, speedy performance, and added support for Matter. What we liked about the Echo Show 8 is its visual component which is handy when viewing recipes and even allows you to make video calls. Overall it's a helpful smart display that's enjoyable to use and, like other Alexa hubs, can be paired easily with other smart devices. Read our full Echo Show (3rd Gen) review

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Record-low price: For one of Amazon's more recently inducted Echo devices, the Echo Pop is perfect if, like the Echo Dot above, you're after a simple and basic smart speaker that is enough to fill smaller spaces. Its three-microphone pickup means that it's quick and responsive to your commands, therefore making it great for controlling other smart home tech. Read our full Echo Pop review

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Record-low price: Given that it's one of our favorite streaming devices, a record-low price tag is more than generous on Amazon's part. We gave it 4.5 stars and were impressed with not only its speed, but also its support for high-end AV formats like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision - and its native YouTube app also bumped up our scoring slightly. Read our full Amazon Fire TV Cube review.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Introductory deal: For a brand new model, this special offer is a rare find with Echo devices. There's just over a week to go until the Echo Spot's introductory price cut disappears, and it's not one to miss. Price aside, Amazon's revamped smart alarm clock can do more than just get you out of bed in the morning. With this all-in-one smart speaker, you can stream your favorite music, control other smart home devices, and set up a regular morning routine so that when it comes to waking up, it doesn't feel like a chore.

As you can see from our picks, there are offers on pretty much every kind of Echo device available, be that smart speakers, alarm clocks, or smart displays. Each of them serving different purposes with a variety of functions depending on which room in your home plays host to them, but their interconnectivity with other smart home devices is what pulls them all together - making them worthwhile purchases if you're ready to up your smart home game.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US