Amazon's new Echo Spot smart alarm clock gets a special introductory Prime Day discount

After giving its smart clock speaker a revamp, the new version of the Amazon Echo Spot is now available online - and it's already on offer in the build-up to Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Customers in both the US and UK can enjoy a generous price cut on one of Amazon's most recent smart speakers, taking it down to $44.99 in the US and £49.99 in the UK from its original $79.99 / £79.99 price tag. Not only is this a great price, but it's a discount we're surprised to see given the new Echo device was only just released.

Available in three colors (Black, Glacier White, and Ocean Blue), the revamped Echo Spot is designed to do more than just get you out of bed in the morning, giving you the perfect chance to test the best Alexa skills and commands. Its customizable smart clock face doubles as a screen that allows you to view the weather and control other smart home devices, making it kind of an Echo Dot and Echo Show hybrid.

Amazon Echo Spot US deals

Amazon Echo Spot 2024: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon With the new Echo Spot, getting out of bed in the morning may actually start appealing to you, and with its exclusive introductory offer you can get your hands on a new smart speaker for much less. Just like Amazon's other Echo products, the new Echo Show packs the audio playback and smart home features you need, but its interactive screen is what really sets it apart from preceding devices in the Amazon Echo family.

Amazon Echo Spot UK deals

Amazon Echo Spot 2024: was £79.99 now £49.99 at Amazon There's just over a week to go until the Echo Spot's introductory price cut disappears, and it's not one to miss. Not only is this deal one to snag because of its price, but the device packs all the basic features needed for a great smart home speaker. You can kick-start your day by setting up a daily morning routine, stream your favorite music, and control other smart home devices all from one hub.

In addition to its screen display, the new Echo Spot doubles as a smart speaker just like its sibling Echo products. Its compatibility with Amazon Music, Spotify, and other music streaming services combined with its robust audio quality makes it a reliable and affordable option for filling your home with music.

On its product listing on Amazon, it explicitly states that this introductory offer will end on July 17, the last day of Prime Day 2024. This is also limited to stock availability, so keep your eyes peeled in case the opportunity slips.