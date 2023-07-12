This Razer gaming headset is the only one you need to buy this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to grab yourself a new piece of gaming hardware. Whether it's a keyboard or a headset, there are plenty of great deals to choose from.

One (or, to be more accurate, several) of our top picks from this year's mega-sale event is the BlackShark series, which is a selection of premium gaming headsets from industry icon Razer – many of which are on sale this Prime Day.

The Razer BlackShark V2 is the current-generation standard model out of the range, and it's got everything you could want from a gaming headset: high-quality audio, THX 7.1 surround sound, and a detachable cardioid boom mic that keeps your voice comms crisp and clear.

With breathable memory foam earcups and a plush leatherette headband for maximum comfort, this is a gaming headset you can wear for hours. It's also not too heavy, so you don't have to worry about neck strain either. Oh, and fans of tactile controls will no doubt appreciate the smooth rotation of the physical volume dial.

If you're over in the UK, you can also enjoy a deal on the BlackShark V2 Pro – the big brother to the V2. This model is almost half price and offers an even more premium experience, including wireless functionality. We scored it highly when we reviewed it earlier this year.

Razer BlackShark V2: was $ 99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Save 40% on the BlackShark V2, Razer's premium surround-sound gaming headset. With plush memory foam earcups and a detachable boom mic, the V2 delivers top-quality gaming audio thanks to a pair of 50mm titanium drivers. It also comes with a USB soundcard for proper voice capture and audio recording controls – and Razer's EQ software is better than ever.

Razer BlackShark V2 X: was $ 59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

The more budget version of Razer's excellent BlackShark V2 is also discounted for Prime Day. It still offers great audio performance in games thanks to its 7.1 surround sound and 50mm Razer Triforce drivers. At just 240g, it's lightweight enough to be worn for hours in comfort, too.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a high-end gaming headset, the BlackShark V2 Pro from Razer is almost half price this Prime Day. When we reviewed it, we lauded its detailed soundscape, high-clarity microphone, and long battery life. It's also mighty comfortable to wear even for longer periods.