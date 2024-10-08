This GoPro-beating action camera by DJI is now a steal at 40% off for Prime Day
At this price, I'll be picking up the Osmo Action 4 ready for my next holiday
Are you after a new action camera for your next adrenaline-fuelled holiday? DJI's superb Osmo Action 4 could be just the ticket, especially now its previous record-low price has been smashed as part of the Amazon Prime Big Deals Days sale – right now, the DJI Osmo Action 4 is now just £229 (was £379) at Amazon UK.
The Osmo Action 4 standalone bundle started life at £379 in 2023, but dropped to £289 in 2024. Now an extra £60 has slashed from that sale price, bringing it to a record-low £229.
Considering how good this low light action camera is, it's a superb deal and other similarly-priced action cameras can't even come close. For example, GoPro's Hero 10 Black, which is several years old and has been replaced three times over, has only just dropped below £200 this Prime Day for the first time.
DJI's action camera is much fresher than that GoPro in just about every way, and DJI has only just announced the Action 4's pricier successor, the Action 5 Pro. Put simply, in this deal you're paying cheap action camera prices for what is a recent flagship product.
Today's best DJI Osmo Action 4 deal
DJI Osmo Action 4: was £379 now £229 at Amazon
The Osmo Action 4 marked a big update from the Action 3, featuring a bigger sensor that delivers improved low-light image quality, best in-class waterproofing down to 18m, convenient magnetic mounting and excellent image stabilization. We would have liked battery life and higher-resolution photos (both addressed in the newer Action 5 Pro), but the Action 4 is still one of the best action cameras available.
If you're looking for a camera to take on holiday to capture the moments you wouldn't dream risking your phone or proper camera for, an action camera is arguably the most versatile option. In fact, the Osmo Action 4 convinced us that action cams beat mirrorless for vacations.
It's a superb flagship action camera from DJI, one of the most progressive camera brands today. Where GoPro has been tinkering with a winning formula for years now, DJI has made real strides with its Osmo Action-series of action cams.
The Osmo Action 4 was recently succeeded by the Osmo Action 5 Pro, which delivers better battery life, brighter dual OLED screen that make viewing outside in bright conditions easier, plus a 40MP high-resolution photo mode and excellent compatibility with DJI's wireless mics like the DJI Mic 2.
However, the cameras use the same sensor and sport largely the same design, and as such the Osmo Action 4 is a superb choice even now, and especially with its lower-than-ever price.
Best of the rest action camera deals today
If the Osmo Action 4 doesn't float your boat, or you're still hoping to find one of the best action cameras at a different price point, other standout deals include the Akaso Brave 7 LE for just £119.99 at Amazon, which comes with a memory card included and a further 10% off voucher at checkout. That's a mega-low price for a decent budget 4K action camera.
There's also the aforementioned Hero 10 Black, which has dropped below £200 for the first time. You can pick up the GoPro Hero 10 Black for £199 at Amazon.
For more camera deals, check out our best Prime Day camera deals roundup, which includes incredible deals including the likes of the Canon EOS R6 Mark II for just £1,745 at Amazon.
