Canon EOS R6 Mark II drops to record-low price as rumors of a successor grow

There are huge savings on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II right now, which is just $1,999 at Adorama in the US for the body only, or £1,719 at Amazon in the UK – that's a healthy discount of 20% and 38% respectively.

These savings come despite a number of retailers reportedly listing the EOS R6 Mark II, which we described as "a full-frame professional workhorse that doesn’t skip a beat", as Canon's most popular full-frame camera in 2024. So what gives? Beyond the typical savings we see in a product's life cycle – the camera is now almost two years old – there is competition on two fronts: one we know, and one that is rumored.

Nikon launched the excellent Z6 III a few months back, which stole a march on Sony's A7 IV and Canon's EOS R6 Mark II as the best full-frame mirrorless camera for most people. It came in at roughly the same starting price as the EOS R6 Mark II, around $2,500 / £2,700, with better specs all round.

Naturally, Canon might feel the need to undercut Nikon to maintain its competitive advantage, hence the price drop. However, there's another potentially exciting reason for Canon fans – rumors of an EOS R6 Mark II successor that could be announced soon, the EOS R6 Mark III.

Whatever the reason, it's Canon fans who are benefitting, with the biggest savings on the EOS R6 Mark II that we've seen yet.

Today's best Canon EOS R6 Mark II deal in the US

Canon EOS R6 Mark II (body only): was $2,499 now $1,999 at Adorama

$500 off: A sub-$2,000 price for the EOS R6 Mark II body only equals the lowest price we've seen for Canon's superb mirrorless hybrid camera. It's the same price at B&H Photo and at Amazon, but we often recommend Adorama because it also throws in a few extras for free in its 'Essentials kit' and 'Included Value' bundles, including a memory card, sapre batteries, bag and cleaning kit. If you need a lens with the camera, there's a bundle with the 24-105mm F4-7.1 STM for just $2,299.

Today's best Canon EOS R6 Mark II deal in the UK

Canon EOS R6 Mark II (body only): was £2,779 now £1,719 at Amazon

SAVE OVER £1,000: Arguably the best deal to be had on the EOS R6 Mark II is in the UK, with a huge £1,080 saving for the body only at Amazon. There's been a steady price drop over 2024 to this new record low, which significantly undercuts the new Nikon Z6 III.

The first EOS R6 Mark III rumors suggest it was planned for a late 2024 release, but a reported global shortage of key components has pushed back the rumored launch date to Q1 of 2025.

There are not a lot of rumored specs to go on at the time of writing, most of which speculate a modest update that focuses on improved speed, much like how the EOS R5 Mark II upgraded the EOS R5.

That could mean a rumored EOS R6 Mark III could have same 24MP resolution sensor, but a faster one that better handles rolling shutter distortion, supported by a processor and twin memory cards – one of which could be CFexpress Type B – that are able to sustain continuous burst shooting sequences for longer. It could also mean a faster and more reliable autofocus system.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more EOS R6 Mark III rumors. Whatever happens, we know for sure there are excellent deals to be had on the EOS R6 Mark II right now.

