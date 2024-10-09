These Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablets on sale for Prime Day can go where the iPad Air wouldn't dream

If you're looking for a great Amazon Prime Day tablet deal, some of the best tablets I've reviewed from Samsung are on sale now and you can find them for the lowest price I've ever seen. I reviewed the larger versions of the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE last year, and they still hold up very well, especially for some of the unique features Samsung offers that you can't find on any Apple iPad.

The Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE are both IP68 tested against dust and water. That means you can literally take the Galaxy Tab S9 into the bathtub with you to read while you soak. You can take the Tab S9 FE on vacation to the beach and you don't have to worry about the sand or occasional splashes.

There's no iPad built with this level of durability, and I hope Samsung sets a trend with tablets the way it did when it launched the Galaxy S5, the first major water resistant smartphone.

Samsung tablets don't have the raw power of an Apple iPad Air M2 or iPad Pro M4 tablet, but that's besides the point. Instead, I found the Tab S9 FE gave me a larger screen and better battery life than a similarly priced iPad model. The same is true for the Galaxy Tab S9. You can find a faster iPad, but you'll have to pay extra for the Apple Pencil. Samsung gives you an S Pen with your fancy new tablet, gratis.

Samsung has released a newer Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, but it hasn't replaced the smaller Galaxy Tab S9, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE remains available as a fantastic bargain tablet. I especially love the color options for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, including that sweet mint green color.

The look and feel of the Galaxy Tab S9 models, no matter which one you choose, is solid and refined. These are tablets built to last and it's easy to feel the quality when you hold them.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is a capable tablet with an excellent, durable build that is IP68 resistant against water and dust, so you can get it wet and dirty with no trouble. Samsung tablets are great at multitasking and made for artists, with an included S Pen that uses the same technology as Wacom drawing pads. This is the lowest price I've seen on Samsung's premium 11-inch tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a capable, durable tablet that comes in some fantastic color options and includes an S Pen stylus in the box. It can handle a dip in water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes, and if it gets dirty you can wash it off in the sink. It's great for multitasking and professional tasks, or just watching a movie and reading the news by the pool.

In my review of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, I was very please with the tablets performance, even though it has a slower processor than the iPad Air that costs about the same. At this low price for Prime Day, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is really a steal.

It costs just a bit more than a standard iPad, but you get so many more features from Samsung for productivity, multi-window support, and connecting the Galaxy Tab S9 FE to external monitors and peripherals.

Both of these tablets get Samsung's latest AI features as well, including the new Circle To Search that Google has been offering to Android devices of all stripes. They won't get all of the latest features, especially not the Tab S9 FE, but maybe that's a good thing? For photo editing and drawing, you won't find a better Android tablet, and the iPad can't keep up with everything Samsung offers.

