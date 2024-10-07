Act fast: the Apple Pencil Pro is on sale for the lowest price ever ahead of Prime Day

Amazon’s October Prime Day deals event doesn’t even kick off until tomorrow, October 8, 2024, but that’s not stopping some amazing discounts from launching early. Right now, you can get the Apple Pencil Pro for the lowest price we’ve ever tracked at just $99 (was $129) at Amazon. Prime Members score free, fast shipping, and you’re saving a total of $30 (aka 23%) off the regular price.

It bests’ any other discount on the Apple Pencil Pro that we’ve tracked, and you’re getting it in brand new condition. The Apple Pencil Pro punches above Apple’s other stylus with more advanced features and works with the current generation iPad Air or iPad Pro. So whether you’ve been eyeing the more advanced Apple Pencil for these two models of iPad or are shopping for someone who has one, we wouldn’t wait long to add this to your cart.

With under 24 hours before the official start of Amazon’s second Prime Day, this stands out as one of the best early deals, especially for an Apple device. Of course, you can see the best Amazon Prime Day deals that we’re tracking here.

Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Amazon

The Apple Pencil Pro isn’t just the flagship Apple Pencil, but with support for the iPad Pro and iPad Air, it offers an ultra-low latency experience to mimic writing or drawing with pencil or pen on paper. It also offers improved tilt and pressure sensitivity. You can also Squeeze the Apple Pencil Pro to pull up a palette for even more customization. At $99 at Amazon, it’s down to the lowest price ever, and while it’s not discounted in the UK yet, we’re monitoring the product page and will update you if that changes.

Like the second-generation Apple Pencil, the Apple Pencil Pro attaches magnetically to the iPad Air or iPad Pro. That’s not only an easy way to store it (and hopefully not lose it), but it will wirelessly chargers there, so it’s always ready to go. Meaning that if you need to quickly jot down a note or get creative inspiration for a drawing, you’re ready to go.

Unlike any other Apple Pencil, you can squeeze the Pro to pull up a palette, which is customized by many applications like ProCreate to pull a specific set of tools to let you get more done in an app. You can also tilt and perform other actions to undo or redo quickly, and your hover is still here to preview a stroke of any tool before committing to it. The Pencil Pro also offers advanced tilt and pressure sensitivity and keeps in line with the low-latency experience that Apple’s stylus has become known for.

At just $99 at Amazon in the United States, this is the lowest price the Apple Pencil Pro has ever been and it’s a great companion accessory to the iPad Air or Pro, and an excellent upgrade from the other models. Just be sure you have an iPad Air with the M2 chip or iPad Pro with the M4 chip, as it’s required.

Of course, if you’re not interested in this Prime Day deal, we’re highlighting the best of the best here, and you can see a selection of other epic deals below. And if you’re eyeing an Apple Pencil Pro deal in the UK, we’re keeping an eye out for a price drop there – it could come once the Prime Big Deal Days formally kick off.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK