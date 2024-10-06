This is my sixth year covering Prime Day - here are 13 deals I recommend buying now

If you didn't already know, Amazon has a second Prime Day sale this Tuesday and Wednesday, coined 'Big Deal Days.' While the retailer typically holds on to its best deals for the official sale, Amazon's early deals are quite good. In fact, they're so good that I've rounded up my 13 top picks, which I recommend buying now instead of waiting for the two-day event.



• Shop Amazon's full early Prime Day sale



But first, a little about myself. I'm a deals editor for TechRadar, and this is my sixth year to cover Amazon Prime Day. The deals listed below are highly-rated products at their lowest price ever, and several of the items I own, love, or have been reviewed by the team here at TechRadar. I recommend buying these early deals now because the prices are incredible. Furthermore, I don't expect you'll find a better offer at Amazon's Big Deal Days sale.



A few of my favorite offers include this robot mop combo from iRobot for just $159, Amazon's all-new Echo Spot for $44.99, and LG's gorgeous 65-inch C3 OLED TV for $1,396.99 - the cheapest-ever price.



Shop more of my top early Prime Day deal picks below, and remember that most offers require an Amazon Prime membership. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you to Amazon's official two-day sale.

13 early Prime Day deals I recommend

All-new Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99 - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes

1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Could this be the year I finally buy the viral Fullstar vegetable chopper? On sale for just $24.99, the veggie chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is consistently among Prime Day best-sellers. With four interchangeable blades, you can chop your favorite veggies in a flash.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

An item that I already own and can't imagine living without is Amazon's Blink Video Doorbell. For just $29.99, The smart doorbell allows you to answer your door from anywhere and features infrared night video plus two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors. The Blink is comparable to the Ring Video Doorbell but for a fraction of the cost.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

I put the Crest 3D Whitestrips on my Prime Day shopping list yearly. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

If you don't already own a smart speaker, it's a life-changing device. The Echo Spot is Amazon's newest speaker that doubles as an alarm clock, meaning you get a powerful speaker with Alexa onboard and a smart alarm clock that wakes you up with music and displays the time, reminders, and water updates. Today's early Prime Day deal is a record-low price.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $129.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Looking for a cheaper version of the iPad? Amazon's Fire HD8 tablet is an excellent option, especially now that it's down to $54.99 - a new record-low price. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

Oral-B iO Deep Clean Electric Toothbrush: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Prime Day and Black Friday are the best times to find discounts on pricey electric toothbrushes. I chose the top-rated Oral-B iO deep clean because of the massive 40% discount, which brings the price down to $59.99. The Oral-B iO features a smart sensor that alerts you if you're brushing too hard and features three different cleaning modes.

All-new Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

I've been wanting to finally add a smart home display to my home, and now that Amazon's latest Echo Show 8 is down to its lowest price, I'm adding it to my cart. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine: was $209 now $109.85 at Amazon

I can't imagine my life without the Nespresso Vertuo Plus, and Amazon has the espresso maker on sale for $109.85, the lowest price we've seen all year. The Vertuo Plus can brew a creamy cup of coffee or espresso with a touch of a button and features four different cup sizes.

iRobot Roomba Y0110 Combo Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $274.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

A robot vacuum and mop in one appliance? For only $159.99? It sounds almost too good to be true, but that's what you're getting with this early Prime Day deal on the Roomba Y0110. The robot vacuum features a powerful 4-stage cleaning system that vacuums and mops in one pass and automatically recharges when the battery is low.

Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum: was $569.90 now $399.99 at Amazon

I already own a Dyson vacuum, and with two messy boys, I can't imagine my life without it. Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the Dyson V11 for $399.99, the lowest-ever price. The powerful cordless vacuum features a de-tangling motor bar, works across hardwood floors and carpets, and can transform into a handheld vacuum for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon: was $349 now $299 at Amazon

The pricey and rarely discounted Oura Ring is on my Christmas wish list, and thanks to Prime Day, Christmas just came early. Amazon's early Prime Day sale has a first-time discount on the ring, with prices starting as low as $299. The third-generation Oura Ring can track your sleep, activity, stress, and heart rate and is available in several different sizes and colors.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon

This is an incredible deal if you want to splash out on a premium OLED display. LG's highly-rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for $1,396.99 - that's a whopping $1,100 discount and a record-low price. While it's a 2023 display, it still delivers a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and a sleek, thin design.

More Prime Day deals