These 5 early Black Friday gaming laptop deals for under $800 are perfect for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches this weekend, and if you want an upgrade to make it look its best, then you'll want to check out these great early Black Friday deals for gaming laptops.

Each of these laptops has been hand-picked by me, and not only are their specs good enough to run the most recent Call of Duty game, but thanks to price cuts, they are all under $800.

I've been hunting for the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals (and general Black Friday laptop deals as well) all month, and these early offers are a great way to get hold of a new gaming device without spending a huge amount of money – or having to wait until November 24, which is when Black Friday officially kicks off.

While these aren't the most powerful gaming laptops out there, they are excellent value for money, and they're perfect for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Today's best gaming laptop Black Friday deals under $800

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $699 now $479 at Walmart

Cheap gaming laptops can be a little iffy but we're thoroughly impressed with this MSI GF63 in the Walmart Black Friday sale. Not only does it feature an absolutely rock-bottom price for a machine with an RTX 3050 graphics card, but it also comes complete with a full 16GB kit of RAM. An Intel Core i5-11400H chipset and 512GB SSD round out the specs here for a decent starter machine for 1080p gaming.

Acer Nitro 5: was $799 now $679 at Walmart

With a more powerful RTX 3050 Ti GPU, the Nitro 5 from Acer earns a spot here thanks to a very low price and a combination of great components making it ideal for gaming and for creative tasks: A Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and 15.6-inch 144Hz display tick the right boxes for whoever’s looking for a polyvalent budget laptop in early Black Friday sales.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was $1,049 now $749.99 at Walmart

This is absolutely the cheapest option for a 4000-series GPU gaming laptop, and it comes with some excellent specs that ensure you can max out settings on any AAA PC game. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage

HP Omen: was $1,250 now $799 at Best Buy

This clearance sale from Best Buy sees the price of the HP Omen gaming laptop shaved by a mammoth $450, without any corners cut. You get a super fast RTX 4050 GPU, a Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. The screen is a larger-than-usual 16.1-inch 1080p model with a 144Hz refresh rate to ensure smooth graphics. It’s a great all-rounder machine for anyone looking to do a bit of coding or programming outside of gaming.

Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Need something a little cheaper? This Gigabyte G5 is an officially listed 'early Black Friday deal' from Best Buy and features an impressive $300 off. Inside, it's packed in an Intel Core i7, RTX 4060, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - all great specs to have at this price point. Overall, this one isn't a world-beating machine, but it's a superb choice if you want a cost-effective gaming laptop that can handle 1080p resolution. Recommended.

All the above gaming laptops exceed the minimum recommended specifications for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which are:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage Space: SSD with 149 GB available space at launch (78 GB with COD HQ and Warzone already installed)

SSD with 149 GB available space at launch (78 GB with COD HQ and Warzone already installed) Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Video Memory: 2 GB

The main thing you want to keep an eye out for when buying a gaming laptop to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on is the graphics card and storage space. You need 149GB for the game, which is a hefty amount, and all of the laptops on this page have 512GB SSDs, so there's plenty of space.

Some of the laptops come with Nvidia's latest 4000 series of laptop GPUs, and these can make the game run even better, thanks to the improved technology, as well as DLSS 3 support, which gives games a big performance boost. According to Nvidia, DLSS 3 allows a laptop with the RTX 4050 GPU to run Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at an impressive 121.2fps (frames per second) at 1080p.

Having a screen with a high refresh rate can also give you a competitive edge when playing multiplayer, so keep an eye out for laptops with that as well.

