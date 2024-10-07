The LG C4 is one of our favorite OLED TVs – and it's at a record-low price ahead of Prime Day

The next Amazon Prime Day is almost here, but we're seeing some fantastic offers even before it starts. One that got my attention is on one of this year's top OLED TVs: the LG C4.

You can get the 55-inch LG C4 in the US for a record-low price of $1,296.99 (was $1,999.99) at Amazon US and if you're in the UK, the 55-inch model is available for a lowest-ever price of £1,148.60 (was £1,238.80) at Amazon UK.

The LG C4 is one of 2024's best TVs, delivering excellent picture quality, superb gaming features and performance, and an intuitive smart TV platform – all across a wide range of sizes. We already thought the C4 was excellent value at full price, so any time its discounted it's worth checking out – and this is the largest discount yet.

Today's best LG C4 OLED TV deals

LG 55-inch C4 OLED TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon US

The LG C4 is the mid-range model in LG's 2024 TV lineup, but it delivers premium performance and features for a more affordable OLED price. Its stunning picture quality, highlighted by its rich contrast and vibrant colors, are just part of why we gave this TV 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. It also comes stacked with gaming features , including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K, 144Hz and VRR, and user-friendly software. Already great value, this discount knocks over $700 off the 55-inch model's price to a record-low that is a must-see deal.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED TV: was £1,238.80 now £1,148.60 at Amazon UK

Easily one of this year's best TVs, the LG C4 delivers on nearly every level. Spectacular picture quality, with excellent detail and stunning contrast, combines with a near full suite of gaming features, including 4K, 144Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports, and a user-friendly smart TV platform to make one of 2024's most versatile TVs. Already superb value, this deal takes the 55-inch C4 to its lowest ever price.

In our LG C4 review, we were impressed by the C4's picture quality, including its stunning contrast, which showed excellent balance between light and dark tones, standing out even for OLED. It also showcased impressive brightness for a mid-range OLED, which allowed even more rich detail to surface. We also described colors as "startlingly vivid", impressed by just how much punch they carried.

The C4 is also an accomplished TV for gaming. Four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K, 144Hz, VRR (including AMD FreeSync and Nvidia GSync formats), HGiG and Dolby Vision gaming, are built-in to the C4. With these and an ultra-low 9.1ms input lag time (with Boost mode in Game Optimizer switched on), the C4 is up there with the best gaming TVs.

Available in a wide range of sizes from 42 inches to 83 inches to suit all situations, an effective and user-friendly smart TV interface, and a sleek design, the C4 is one of the best OLED TVs you'll find today.

