The Hisense U6N was one of the best budget TVs I tested in 2024, and it's just hit a record-low price in Amazon's Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is underway, and that means unmissable deals on some of the best TVs, including one of 2024's best budget TVs: the Hisense U6N.

The 65-inch Hisense U6N has dropped back to its record-low price of $498 (was $734.04) at Amazon, which it last hit during last year's Black Friday sales.

If you're in the UK the 55-inch Hisense U6N is down to £519 (was £598.98) at Amazon UK. This isn't the lowest it's ever been (it's fallen to £489 in the past), but it's still a solid 13% saving.

Today's best Hisense U6N deal

Hisense 65-inch U6N 4K mini-LED TV : was $734.04 now $498 at Amazon One of 2024's best affordable TVs, the Hisense U6N delivers a bright, colorful picture thanks to its mini-LED panel and a surprisingly packed list of gaming features (VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision). But, its main strength is its affordable price, which is made even better by this deal that knocks 32% off, taking this 65-inch mini-LED TV to under $500.

Hisense 55-inch U6N 4K mini-LED TV: was £598.98 now £519 at Amazon The Hisense U6N delivers mini-LED at an affordable price point and still offers a great picture that's bright and colourful. It also makes for a solid gaming TV with 4K, 60Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming all supported. Its price is already affordable, but this deal knocks 13% off. That's not quite its lowest-ever price, but this is still an excellent deal.

In my Hisense U6N review, I praised it for its good overall picture quality saying "its detail and vibrant punchy colors are the strongest highlights". While it may not beat the most premium TVs, it outperforms its affordable price tag, cementing itself as one of the best TVs around, especially at a budget price.

While it doesn't have a full list of gaming features, the U6N is also one of the best gaming TVs at a budget price, with 4K, 60hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium included), ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming all supported.

