The best TV you can buy is back down to a stunning record-low price for Black Friday

I've been covering Black Friday TV deals for over half a decade now, and I can say that hands-down, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED for $1,399 (was $2,099.99) at Walmart is this year's best offer.



It's not only the best deal I've ever seen for the stunning display, but it's also a fantastic price for a feature-packed OLED TV. You aren't going to find a better bargain for a high-end TV at tomorrow's official Black Friday deals event, so you should snap up this offer now before it's too late.



The best-selling TV, which we gave five out of five stars in our LG C2 OLED review and ranked at the top of this year's best TV list, features a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor that delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design - resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup.

I saw this record-low price at Walmart earlier this week, but it didn't last long, and this discount beats the current offer at Amazon. If you want a gorgeous display at an incredible price, then I highly recommend taking advantage of the LG's C2 OLED TV down to $1,399 at Walmart.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,399 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model down to an incredible price of 1,399 - a new record-low. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.



Price check: Amazon: $1,496 Best Buy: Sold out

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget set in today's Black Friday TV deals, you can get this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for $649.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $700.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,899 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Black Friday best-seller, and Walmart's sale that launched today has the 75-inch model down to $1,899. That's a massive $1,100 discount and a new record-low price. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



Price Check: Amazon: $1,947.99 Best Buy: $1,999.99

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

You can get the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,597 at Amazon

Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. Its screen is brighter than other OLED TVs at the same price, and it has great built-in sound, so it's just fantastic value. This is the cheapest price it's ever been (though only by a little).

Sony A95K QD-OLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

This is an absurd deal and offers incredible value for money for PS5 (or Xbox Series X) players or, well, anyone looking for a top-tier 4K TV this winter. This won countless awards and critical acclaim last year and remains one of the best TVs ever made for gaming. If our calculations are correct, this price beats its lowest ever by a whopping $600!

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $549.99, thanks to today's massive $750 discount. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

