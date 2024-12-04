The superb Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is still on sale for a record-low price post Black Friday

Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches around; with the awesome Galaxy Watch Ultra stealing most of the headlines. But, not everyone wants to pay through the tooth for an all-singing, all-dancing watch. Thankfully, you don't have to. For a limited time only, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at Best Buy for $219.99 (was $399.99) in the retailer's post-Black Friday sales.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a traditional-looking smartwatch with Android OS and it offers all the range of fitness and lifestyle features that you could possibly need, aside from the latest bells and whistles. Plus, it seamlessly integrates with a smartphone, especially if you have a Samsung device.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: was £399.99 now $219.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a superb deal on one of the best Galaxy smartwatches, which brings it down to the lowest price we've ever seen. The $180 price reduction makes this deal very tempting indeed. The smartwatch delivers a range of running metrics alongside other exercise analytics and you can connect the smartwatch to a range of third-party apps, including Whatsapp, Strava, and Spotify.

"This smartwatch is adept at delivering you the time, weather, and alerts as it is tracking your activities, workouts, and overall health in a way few wearables have attempted before". That's what we said in our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review.

The watch really comes into its own when paired with Samsung Health, which opens up a wide array of additional features that help track your sleep, runs, water consumption, and more. You can also connect it to third-party apps such as Spotify and Strava to really push the capabilities of this smartwatch.

