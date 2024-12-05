Get a Meta Quest 3 or 3S with a free $60 store voucher right now, enough to pick up top VR games like Batman: Arkham Shadow at 20% off

If you're after a Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S bargain then you're in luck. Right now you can pick up either headset using one of our links and receive a free $60 of Quest Cash store credit.

That means you're getting the Meta Quest 3 starting at $499.99 with $60 free store credit or the Meta Quest 3S starting at $299.99 with $60 free store credit. That's a phenomenal deal, but the savings don't end there.

The credit can stretch even further right now with 20% off top Meta Quest games, including Batman: Arkham Shadow for just $39.99 (was $49.99).

If you'd rather pick up the likes of Metro Awakening, then that's only $31.99 (was $39.99). The absolute VR classic Beatsaber will set you back only $23.99 (was $29.99), giving you a wide range of options no matter what you like to play.

Today's best Meta Quest 3 and 3s deals

Meta Quest 3: $499.99 at Meta - Influencer Right now if you pick up Meta's most premium headset, the Quest 3, you'll get $60 of store credit for free. You're getting a best-in-class VR headset, with enough digital cash to pick up a robust library of games - a great deal overall. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Meta Quest 3: $299.99 at Meta - Influencer The same deal applies to the more affordable Meta Quest 3s, which itself already comes with a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow. If you don't mind sacrificing some visual fidelity compared to its big brother, this is the best value VR headset out there. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

The Meta Quest 3 currently sits atop our guide to the best VR headsets. It scored a full five out of five in our review, thanks to its excellent graphics, top mixed reality features, and truly incredible software library.

The Meta Quest 3s is no slouch though, scoring four and half stars. Our review described it as "the world's best affordable VR headset" and praised its brilliant value price. You do lose some of the great visuals of the more expensive version, however, so just bear that in mind when you buy.

As for the games highlighted, both scored highly. Batman: Arkham Shadow scored four a half stars and was called "a full-on AAA VR experience that everyone with a Meta Quest 3 or 3S should try". Metro: awakening achieved then three and half stars thanks to its superb environments and gunplay.

If you want to compare the cost of today's offer to the best deals in your region, you can do so below.