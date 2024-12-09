The Wheel of Time season 3 spins out a March 2025 release date on Prime Video, and its first trailer has me worried about what might happen to Rand and Moiraine

Prime Video has confirmed when The Wheel of Time season 3 will be released

The high-fantasy series will return to our screens in March 2025

Season 3's first trailer teases the potential death of one of its main characters

Amazon has announced that The Wheel of Time season 3 will weave its way onto Prime Video in early 2025.

As revealed during Prime Video's multi-title panel at CCXP 2024 last Saturday (December 7), the high-fantasy series' third chapter will debut on March 13, 2025. The launch date unveiling was also accompanied by the first footage of The Wheel of Time's next installment, with its first teaser suggesting that one of its central characters might not make it to the end of this season.



Potentially big spoilers immediately follow for season 3, so don't scroll on if you're avoiding them.

The Wheel of Time | Season 3 Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Season 3's first trailer doesn't reveal too much, but one thing is seemingly clear: Rosamund Pike's Moiraine might not survive The Wheel of Time's next eight-episode entry. Indeed, the iconic Aes Sedai can be heard saying that she's seen "a thousand, thousand futures" as the teaser progresses, before stating that "in every future where I lived, Rand dies". Considering that Josha Stradowski's Rand al'Thor is the so-called Dragon Reborn, aka the individual who possesses the power to save or destroy the world, his survival is key to our heroes potentially triumphing over the evil that threatens them all.

So, what's the solution? It seems that Moiraine is willing to give up her life in order for Rand to continue his quest. Of course, this wouldn't be the first instance in a fantasy show or movie where someone has sacrificed themselves for somebody else. Nevertheless, Moiraine's death would be the one of the best Prime Video shows' biggest so far if it happens. My advice? Don't go searching for answers in The Wheel of Time's source material, because Robert Jordan's book series of the same name spoils what occurs.

What is The Wheel of Time season 3's story about?

The Wheel of Time season 3 may be the show's darkest entry so far (Image credit: Prime Video)

I'm glad you asked! Here's a plot synopsis, courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios: "At the end of season two, after defeating Ishamael, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. But in season three, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon… including Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe), whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both.

"As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene (Madeleine Madden). These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark… no matter the cost."

Will Rand and Moiraine survive the events of this season? (Image credit: Prime Video)

Well, that sounds ominous. As I said, though, the Dragon Reborn can be a force for good or evil, so there's no guarantee that Rand will walk the right path. His fate and that of the world, then, is yet to be determined.

Joining Stradowski, Pike, O'Keeffe, and Madden on the season 3 cast list are returning series regulars Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, Marcus Rutherford, Donal Finn, Ceara Coveney, Kate Fleetwood, Ayoola Smart, and Kae Alexander. Rafe Judkins returns as showrunner/executive producer. For more on what I thought of the series' past two seasons, read my The Wheel of Time season 1 review and The Wheel of Time season 2 review.

Early 2025 is already looking like a stacked one for Prime Video, aka one of the world's best streaming services. Joining The Wheel of Time season 3 on the anticipated TV show return front are Invincible season 3 and Reacher season 3, and you can learn more about their next installments below.