PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition is back in stock right now at PlayStation Direct, so act quick to get this restock!

If you've been waiting for a particular restock from PlayStation's celebratory collection then now could be the time to strike as the exquisite PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition is currently back in stock at PlayStation Direct.

You can pick it up right now for £209.99 at PlayStation Direct, though you may have to join a virtual queue or waiting room for a short while to await your turn. We recommend clicking through from here and just getting in line as soon as possible, and making sure you have your account and payment details ready to go!

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition back in stock

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition: £209.99 at PlayStation Direct UK The PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition is now back in stock at PS Direct thanks to a timely restock at Sony's storefront. You'll need to act fast though as this thing has regularly sold out quickly!

We don't know if this means that the US will also see a 30th Anniversary Edition PlayStation Portal restock, but it can't hurt to try the PS Direct link below and keep a close eye on it.

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition ($219.99): Check stock at PS Direct

If you're still looking in the US for a 30th Anniversary Portal then this is the link to use right now, though we can't say for sure whether the UK restock will be reciprocated stateside.

If you fancy trying your luck with the other members of the 30th Anniversary Collection, then these are all your best links to try today.

Full 30th Anniversary Collection stock checks - US

PS5 Slim Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition bundle ($499.99): Check stock at Amazon

PS Direct had stock recently but we've not seen too much otherwise in the last few weeks. Given it's one of the two items available at non-PS Direct retailers, like Amazon, however, it's one to keep an eye on and check stock links just in case. But avoid reseller prices like the plague.

DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition ($79.99): Check stock at Amazon

It's the same with the DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition controller as we have seen plenty of restock action (relatively, for a limited edition item) so it's absolutely worth keeping an eye on it at retailers and PS Direct. We did see it pop up at Amazon this week so we're leading with that link.

DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition ($219.99): Check stock at PS Direct

The limited-edition DualSense Edge has been seen once or twice since it sold out in the pre-order phase, so is worth a quick check if that's what you're after from the collection. If it'll appear anywhere then it'll be at PS Direct.

PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle ($999.99): Check stock at PS Direct

Honestly, I doubt we'll see a restock of the mega PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle given its limited numbers, but if it'll come up anywhere it'll be at PS Direct.

Full 30th Anniversary Collection stock checks - UK

PS5 Slim Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition bundle (£433.99): Check stock at PS Direct

The PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition hasn't resurfaced as much as some of its 30th Anniversary counterparts but restocks have happened so it'll pay to keep an eye on this throughout December.

DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition (£69.99): Check stock at PS Direct

The 30th Anniversary DualSense has been popping up at different retailers ever since its pre-order phase including PS Direct itself. Given its frequent appearances, I always recommend clicking and checking stock links for it.

DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition (£219.99): Check stock at PS Direct

The DualSense Edge has seen some restock action in the UK in recent weeks so could be one to keep an eye on for the rest of December.

PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle (£959.99): Check stock at PS Direct

The PS5 Pro bundle is the longest of long shots in the UK too and we don't really expect any stock to drop. In fact, Sony has probably released all the UK stock it has already had, which is a shame.

As a brief reminder, the PlayStation Portal is a handheld remote-play device that enables you to play your PS5 games when away from the console. It's a perfect solution if you share the TV with someone, or want to try a bit of away-from-home PS5 play.

I really like the Portal and regularly use it at home when sharing the living room with my wife, and stick by everything I said in my original PlayStation Portal review from when the device launched.

It's only got better recently too with the Portal receiving an update that has enabled Cloud Gaming Streaming in a beta capacity, giving you even more ways to play.

The 30th Anniversary Edition has been, just like every member of that Collection, hard to find ever since pre-orders opened. It sold out then, and has consistently sold out in subsequent stock drops - making each and every restock a thing of great import to fans, and something to act quickly on.

If you fancy the PlayStation Portal in a more general sense, then you'll find the latest lowest prices on the handheld wherever you are in the world below.