Looking for a gaming gift for the holidays? These big deals on the best PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch games of 2024 could be winners

Twas the night before Christmas, the weather was tamer. Not a creature was stirring, not even a gamer. That is, until you tell them how much money you saved on these excellent deals on some of the best games of the year across PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.
As the year comes to an end, retailers typically like to drop prices on a wide variety of excellent games in order to encourage holiday spending. Even if there's no official sales period happening right now, we're seeing plenty of top discounts on some of our favorite games of the year.
That includes Metaphor: ReFantazio on PS5, which is currently down to just $49.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon. Over on Xbox Series X, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has dropped to an impressive $49.97 (was $69.99) at Amazon. Nintendo Switch gamers aren't missing out, either, with Sonic X Shadow Generations down to $42.94 (was $49.99).
These are all among our favorite games to be released this year. Below, we'll have a proper list of deal blocks for you to peruse, along with both US and UK prices so you can shop regardless of where you live.
Today's best video game deals
Probably the best turn-based RPG of the year, Metaphor: ReFantazio is Atlus at its very finest, refining features and mechanics from prior games and placing them within a captivating fantasy world. Don't miss this one while it's on offer.
Also available on:
-
Xbox Series X: Amazon - $59.05
UK price (PS5): Very - £49.99
The full base game of Elden Ring paired with its phenomenal 2024 expansion, all for the price of a single game? This is an absolute bargain and the single best way to jump into Elden Ring for the first time.
Also available on:
-
Xbox Series X: Amazon - $79.99
UK price (PS5): Very - £36.99
We've been having a blast with the latest Dragon Age game since it launched a month ago. Beautiful visuals, great combat and fun characters should all put this one on your radar if you're after your next fantasy RPG adventure.
Also available on:
-
Xbox Series X: Amazon - $49.97
UK price (PS5): Argos - £38.99
Sonic X Shadow Generations is arguably one of the best 3D Sonic games of all time. The included Sonic Generations remaster is lovely, but the new Shadow Generations campaign is simply phenomenal. As a result, you're getting two excellent games here for less than 30 bucks. Win.
Also available on:
-
Xbox Series X: Amazon - $32.63
Nintendo Switch: Amazon - $42.94
UK price (PS5): Amazon - £27.99
UK price (Xbox Series X): Amazon - £29.95
UK price (Switch): Amazon - £27.99
It's been a fantastic year for gaming overall, with many of the best PS5 games, best Xbox Series X games and best Nintendo Switch games in each consoles' history releasing in 2024.
We've reviewed each game on this list, and we have awarded them scores ranging anywhere between 4 to 5 stars. Especially so for Metaphor: ReFantazio, which we awarded a full five stars, labeling it as "essential play" for RPG fans and certainly up there as a game of the year contender.
Not in the US or the UK? Check out the list below for all the best video game deals in your region.
