The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 can be yours for as little as $39.99 with this trade-in deal

The deals don't stop just because Black Friday does. Samsung continues its holiday shopping season with a Cyber Week deal that slashes its latest Galaxy Watch to a ridiculously low price. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for $239.99 (was $299.99) with up to an extra $200 off when you trade in your old smartwatch. That means you can get it for as low as $39.99.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is the budget counterpart of Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch Ultra. While the $60 price cut is appreciated, the most notable part of the discount is the $200 credit you can get from trading in a smartwatch you already have.

Trading in a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic nets you the full $200, but the older Galaxy Watch 6 and even the standard Galaxy Watch 5 will still give you $150, so you can save a good chunk of change when upgrading today.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $239.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is the more affordable counterpart to the premium Galaxy Watch Ultra but still offers far beyond the bare basics for the average smartwatch owner. And now you can pick one up for as little as $39.99 with this discount and trade-in combo deal. Its sleek, bezel-free design, shiny Super AMOLED display, and sturdy, adjustable band offer durability and comfort without tackiness. Besides the basic health and sleep tracking features, it also offers personalized suggestions and AI-calculated metrics like an energy score to help you get closer to your fitness goals.

In our Galaxy Watch 7 review, we highlighted the signature, sleek, bezel-free circular design of the smartwatch and upgrades to the sturdy foundation its predecessors already had with AI-powered wellness features.

The Galaxy Watch 7 comes equipped with the latest Exynos chip, so performance is faster than ever, even though the battery life hasn't changed much. Even with the larger 44mm size, you should expect to charge it every day.

That said, it's the most affordable, futureproof fitness watch for anyone who specifically wants a Samsung smartwatch and worth getting over cheaper past models for those who care about AI.

In addition to basic heart rate and sleep tracking, the Galaxy Watch 7 features personalized suggestions to improve your health, and an AI-calculated energy score based on your metrics from the day before at the start of each day. These metrics give fitness nerds more information to work with and help those still learning on their fitness journey get even closer to their goals.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is one of the best Samsung watches, but it's worth looking at the full list of best smartwatches too. If even the Galaxy Watch 7 is out of budget, you can try one of the best cheap smartwatches instead.