Deal alert! The Xbox Wireless Controller is back in stock at Amazon and cheaper than it's ever been

I genuinely had to double-take when I saw this lowest-ever price for the Xbox Wireless Controller at Amazon. Not only was Microsoft rapid in restocking the Xbox Wireless Controller at the retailer after a busy Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it's only priced them lower than what was available during the sales event.
Right now, the Carbon Black Xbox Wireless Controller (that's the standard model that ships with Xbox Series X consoles) is down to just $38.88 (was $59.99) at Amazon. As far as I can tell, that's a new record-low price for the Carbon Black variant. Where was this over Black Friday, eh?
If plain black isn't your bag, the gorgeous Deep Pink colorway is also enjoying a generous discount right now. It's at just $45 (was $64.99) at Amazon. The sublime Ghost Cipher variant has also dropped back down to an impressive $45.49 (was $69.99). Check below for a breakdown of all the best Xbox Wireless Controller discounts at Amazon right now.
Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals
In case I wasn't clear, this is a brand new record-low deal price for the Carbon Black Xbox Wireless Controller. If you're simply after a spare or replacement Xbox gamepad on the cheap or a great gift for the holidays, then this is probably the best deal on the internet right now.
More color options:
Deep Pink: Amazon - $45
Ghost Cipher: Amazon - $45.49
Velocity Green: Amazon - $44.99
Best UK price (Deep Pink): Amazon - £39.95
Is the Xbox Wireless Controller the flashiest, most eye-catching controller around? No, but for its price, it offers a complete and compelling no-frills package that always feels great to play with across both Xbox consoles and PC.
It remains in our best Xbox controllers guide for a reason. Excellent build quality, reliable performance and fantastic battery life when paired with the Xbox Play & Charge Kit make it a real workhorse of a controller - even if it's lacking in the fancier features of more premium third-party gamepads.
Not in the US? Check out the list below for all the best Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region.
